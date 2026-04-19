Adult Film Star Ty Roderick Says He Was Stabbed Multiple Times

Ty Roderick, a bisexual adult film performer known for his work in gay pornographic films, was stabbed in “a sudden, violent attack,” according to a GoFundMe page reportedly set up by his mother.
“He was stabbed from behind multiple times and suffered a collapsed lung,” the page reads. “He is now in the hospital receiving critical medical care. By the grace of God, he is still alive, but his injuries are severe, and the road ahead will be long, painful, and uncertain.”
The campaign says Roderick faces “overwhelming medical expenses” and that funds raised will help cover emergency medical care and hospital bills, ongoing treatment and follow-up care, and daily living costs, as he will be unable to return to work until his wounds heal.
The GoFundMe has raised more than $8,000 toward a $12,000 goal.
Roderick shared photos of his bloodied face and bandaged wounds on social media.
“You all know me for being strong… but right now I’m scared,” he wrote. “I was stabbed multiple times and I’m currently in the hospital, possibly needing surgery.”
Roderick later pushed back against social media accusations that he was fabricating the attack.
“Guess people think I’m lying. well I’m not each of those patches are where I was stabbed,” he wrote on X. “Twice in the face and I have a tube in my lung keeping it inflated. If you don’t have anything nice or supportive to say then please kindly don’t say anything.”
In a recent X post, Roderick wrote: “Good news today. After my X-rays, the doctors said I’m healing so well they’re trying to avoid surgery. Thank you for all the prayers and support.”
The actor has appeared in adult films for several studios, including Raging Stallion, Falcon Studios, SayUncle, Trailer Trash Boys, Next Door Entertainment, and the DogFart Network, according to the Internet Adult Film Database.
Roderick has not shared additional details about the alleged attack beyond saying he was stabbed multiple times.
The adult industry news website Str8UpGayPorn asked Roderick for additional details about the attack, to which he reportedly responded, “Yeah I’m not giving you another story.”
A 21-year-old man from Marseille, France, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2023 murder of a 70-year-old gay man.
The 70-year-old victim met the defendant on Coco.fr, an online chat site that required no registration and allowed users to remain anonymous. French authorities shut the site down in June 2024, alleging it had facilitated crimes including prostitution, sexual offenses, and even murder.
According to prosecutors, after meeting through the site, the then-18-year-old defendant went to the victim's home in Marseille and offered sex in exchange for money.
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little has signed a bill into law penalizing local governments, including the city of Boise, for flying Pride flags on government property.
House Bill 561, sponsored by State Rep. Ted Hill (R-Eagle), prohibits any "governmental entity" -- including counties, cities, and other political subdivisions -- from displaying non-approved flags on public property. The bill defines "government property" as "land owned and maintained by government entity, including buildings, adjoining land, parks, roads and boulevards."
Approved flags include the American flag, official city or county flags designated prior to 2023, military branch or unit flags, the prisoner of war-missing in action (POW/MIA) flag, Native American tribal flags, a single college or university flag, and flags that are "not political, religious, or ideological in nature."
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