Former Ex-Gay Ministry Leader Arrested in Child Sting

Alan Chambers, the former leader of Exodus International, the now-defunct “ex-gay” ministry that promoted conversion therapy, has been arrested after allegedly attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a minor online. Authorities say the 54-year-old husband and father of two sent sexually explicit messages over Snapchat and Telegram to an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old boy.

An executive with an upscale menswear retailer and former co-president of the Park Avenue District merchant association in Winter Park, Chambers faces charges of solicitation of a minor via computer, transmission of material harmful to minors, and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, according to court records.

The investigation began in February, with Chambers and the undercover detective allegedly exchanging messages for nearly three months.

Chambers allegedly sent sexually explicit messages and attempted to arrange a meet-up with the minor. According to an arrest affidavit, Chambers allegedly told the minor about sexual acts he wanted to perform, and sent a “picture of a white [male’s] torso laying in bed where the end of their penis was visible.”

The affidavit claims Chambers, using the Snapchat handle jdwp50 and posing as a 50-year-old Orlando man named “David,” spoke of “forbidden love” and told the 14-year-old that he wanted him “so much,” according to Orlando FOX affiliate WOFL.

“Is it bad that I want to make love to someone who is 14?” Chambers allegedly messaged.

The undercover detective also claimed Chambers asked on April 10 whether the teen could take an Uber to meet him at his office on Park Avenue. Chambers allegedly expressed concern about getting in trouble and occasionally deleted the chats. He later resumed communicating with the undercover officer on Telegram under the username @AlexWP74.

Investigators also allegedly uncovered messages from Chambers’ social media accounts soliciting sex from male prostitutes, according to the arrest affidavit.

Deputies eventually arrested Chambers during a May 18 traffic stop. When asked whether he had communicated with any children, Chambers allegedly admitted to messaging a 14-year-old known as “Rory” on Snapchat and confirmed using the Snapchat username jdwp50 and Telegram handle @AlexWP74.

Chambers was transported to the Orange County Booking and Release Center and later released on a $15,000 bond. He is prohibited from having contact with anyone under 18, barred from using social media, and allowed online only for work purposes. He is expected to be arraigned in the coming weeks.

The Park Avenue District’s director, Allison Chandler, said Chambers has been suspended from the organization’s board pending further review.

“Following formal action by the Board of Directors, Mr. Chambers has been suspended from the Board pending further review,” Chandler told WESH. “Out of respect for the legal process, the organization will not provide additional comment at this time.”

Chambers served as president of Exodus International, an Orlando-based ministry that claimed homosexuality could be “cured” and promoted conversion therapy, beginning in 2001. In 2013, he shut down the organization and apologized to the LGBTQ community “for years of undue suffering and judgment at the hands of the organization and the church as a whole.”