Colorado Democrats Censure Polis Over Peters Commutation

The Colorado Democratic Party has voted to formally censure Gov. Jared Polis for commuting the sentence of former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, a prominent 2020 election denier whom President Donald Trump symbolically pardoned last December.

In August 2024, Peters was convicted on four felony and three misdemeanor charges stemming from a 2021 security breach of Mesa County’s election systems that prosecutors said was intended to promote false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Prosecutors said Peters used another person’s security badge to give an associate of MyPillow founder and 2020 election denier Mike Lindell access to county election equipment tied to Dominion Voting Systems. The machines later had to be replaced after sensitive data, including passwords, was posted online.

With Polis’ commutation, Peters — who had been sentenced to nine years in prison — is now scheduled to be released on parole on June 1.

During a virtual meeting on May 20, nearly 90% of members of the Colorado Democratic Party’s State Central Committee voted to censure the governor — who became the nation’s first openly gay man elected governor in 2018 — over his actions.

“Tina Peters was convicted by a jury of her peers and sentenced by a judge who said she would do it all over again if she could,” the State Central Committee said in a statement. “The Republican district attorney who prosecuted her called any sentence reduction ‘a gross injustice.’ He’s right. Reducing her sentence now, under pressure from Donald Trump, is not justice. It sends a message to future bad actors that election tampering has consequences unless you’re friends with the president. That’s a dangerous and disappointing precedent to set.”

The committee said Polis’ commutation of Peters’ sentence had “materially harmed” the state party’s “institutional credibility” and its efforts to “defend democratic institutions and election integrity.” It added that the governor’s action “does not reflect the values, institutional positions, or democratic commitments of the Colorado Democratic Party.”

As a result of the censure, Polis will no longer be allowed to participate as an honored guest, speaker, or officially recognized representative of the Colorado Democratic Party at party-sponsored events.

Polis’ decision to commute Peters’ sentence came after months of pressure from Trump and his administration. Polis denied bowing to outside political pressure, arguing that Peters’ sentence was overly harsh and violated her constitutional right to free speech.

In April, a state appeals court upheld Peters’ conviction but ruled that she should be re-sentenced after finding the trial judge improperly considered her election denialism — a form of protected speech — when imposing the sentence. Polis had publicly weighed a commutation for months, noting in a March post on X that a Democratic politician received a far shorter sentence on a similar charge.

On the day he commuted Peters’ sentence, Polis told Colorado Public Radio that while Peters committed a crime, her actions “did not interfere with any election” and “did not have to do with ballot counting.” He argued that her nine-year sentence was disproportionate to the crime of allowing unauthorized access to voting systems.

Party member Andrew Brandt told Colorado Public Radio that Polis has been “problematic” for years and that the commutation was the “final straw,” citing the governor’s past praise of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his veto of a bill targeting rental price-setting software that critics say contributes to price-fixing.

Other Democrats were further angered that Polis commuted Peters’ sentence two days after the legislative session ended, preventing lawmakers from pursuing impeachment or a formal legislative censure. Polis’ term ends in January 2027.

Peters’ lead attorney, Peter Ticktin, defended Polis’ decision, telling Colorado Public Radio that the governor acted humanely in commuting the 70-year-old former clerk’s sentence. He accused Democrats of “second-guessing” Polis out of partisan anger toward his client.

Polis spokesman Eric Maruyama told Colorado Public Radio that the governor understood many Democrats disagreed with the commutation, but believed it was the right decision because the trial judge had violated Peters’ First Amendment rights.

“One of the great things about the Democratic Party is that we are a big tent, and there is space to debate and disagree,” Maruyama said. “No clemency decision should be granted only on whether it will be popular. The governor is often attacked on clemency decisions but is a deep believer in mercy. No matter what, the governor will continue to fight to make life better for every Coloradan.”