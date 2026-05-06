DOJ Investigates 36 Illinois School Districts Over LGBTQ Lessons

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched investigations into three dozen Illinois school districts, alleging that they may have failed to allow parents to “opt out” of lessons involving LGBTQ content.

The investigations, announced last week by the department, will also examine whether 35 school districts and Chicago’s largest charter school network allow transgender students to use bathrooms or participate on sports teams that align with their gender identity, rather than their assigned sex at birth.

In its news release, the Justice Department said it would determine whether the districts are adhering to Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal funds.

The department also said it would ensure that the districts comply with a 2025 U.S. Supreme Court ruling requiring schools to allow parents to “opt out” their children from classroom instruction involving LGBTQ-related content, books, or lessons, as well as a March ruling that blocked a California law prohibiting teachers from “outing” transgender students to their parents.

“This Department of Justice is determined to put an end to local school authorities keeping parents in the dark about how sexuality and gender ideology are being pushed in classrooms,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, said in a statement.

“Supreme Court precedent leaves no doubt: parents have the fundamental right and primary authority to direct the care, upbringing, and education of their children,” Dhillon added. “This includes exempting their children from ideological instruction that contradicts their values or decisions about their children’s health and best interests.”

The Justice Department did not say what prompted the investigations into the specific school districts. More than half of the districts are in the Chicago area, but the list does not include some suburban districts where controversies over trans students’ use of gender-affirming restrooms and changing spaces, or their participation on female-designated sports teams, have cropped up in recent years.

Democratic Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker dismissed the Justice Department’s investigations as another example of the Trump administration attempting to “punish states the president does not like,” calling the inquiries part of a “sham investigation.”

“The Civil Rights Division used to investigate actual discrimination concerns to ensure all individuals are treated equally under the law, but they’re now focused on belittling the rights and humanity of LGBTQ+ communities,” Pritzker said in a statement.

In 2019, Pritzker signed legislation requiring Illinois public schools’ history curriculum to include “a study of the role and contributions of” LGBTQ people in U.S. and state history. It remains unclear whether that law prompted the Justice Department’s investigations or accusations that districts are attempting to indoctrinate students in so-called “gender ideology.”