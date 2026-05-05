Drag Performers Win $350K in Legal Fees from Utah City

A federal judge has ordered St. George, Utah, to pay a group of drag performers more than $350,000 in attorneys’ fees after previously ruling in the troupe’s favor in a First Amendment case.

U.S. District Judge David Nuffer ordered the city to cover the legal costs accrued by Southern Utah Drag Stars over a three-year legal battle, finding it is bound by the terms of a 2025 settlement.

Southern Utah Drag Stars initially planned to stage a drag show at a private venue, but it was canceled after the owner received threats against employees’ safety, according to St. George News. The group then applied for a permit to hold the show in a public park in April 2023.

The city granted the permit, then revoked it after the group and its CEO, Mitski Avalox, advertised the event before it was finalized — a violation of city code. Organizers objected, noting that other non-LGBTQ events had not had permits revoked for premature advertising.

The city argued the decision was a neutral enforcement of its event and advertising rules. Organizers countered that those rules were applied inconsistently and in a discriminatory manner.

Further complicating matters, the city imposed a six-month moratorium on approving new events on public property to evaluate their impact and review the permitting process.

With help from the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah, Southern Utah Drag Stars sued the city in 2023 after being denied permits for an “all-ages” drag show in a public park. The lawsuit argued the denial violated the group’s First Amendment rights in a “flagrant and ongoing violation of their free speech, due process, and equal protection rights,” as reported by The Associated Press at the time.

The drag show was eventually held at the Dixie Sunbowl on June 30, 2023 — two months after its originally scheduled date.

The lawsuit was settled in 2025, with the city agreeing to issue a public apology and provide monetary compensation.

However, the city argued it should not have to reimburse the performers for attorneys’ fees, despite settlement language requiring it. It also claimed the fees were excessive and based on vague billing entries.