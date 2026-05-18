Jonathan Bailey, Laverne Cox Among Elton John Impact Honorees

The Elton John Impact Awards are expanding this year, honoring LGBTQ figures and allies for their cultural impact and support of LGBTQ organizations.

Hosted by Billy Porter and radio personality Elvis Duran, the special — presented by iHeartMedia and P&G — will debut June 1 as a podcast series on the iHeartRadio app and an audio broadcast across iHeartRadio PRIDE stations.

The podcast series aims to raise visibility and funding for LGBTQ organizations, including the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

In partnership with Brandi Carlile’s Looking Out Foundation, additional funds will support LGBTQ organizations including CenterLink, GLAAD, the National Black Justice Collective, Outright International, SAGE, and The Trevor Project.

This year’s honorees include actor Jonathan Bailey, who launched The Shameless Fund to support LGBTQ charities; actress and producer Laverne Cox; and musician Melissa Etheridge, a longtime advocate for LGBTQ rights.

Also being honored are tennis legend Billie Jean King, country performer Orville Peck, and pop star Chappell Roan, who founded The Midwest Princess Project to support transgender youth.

The podcast special will feature candid, personal conversations with John, Furnish, and this year’s honorees. To mark the inaugural broadcast, multiplatinum recording artist Dove Cameron will deliver a special performance of “Your Song,” Elton John’s 1970 hit, in tribute to the singer’s legacy.

The special will feature conversations with John, his husband David Furnish, and this year’s honorees. Dove Cameron will also perform Elton John’s 1970 hit “Your Song.”

“I’ve always believed in the power of storytelling to connect us and challenge us,” John said in a statement. “These conversations bring together the people who have shaped LGBTQ+ culture and fought for dignity at a time when the world too often looked away. Some are friends who stood beside me through the AIDS crisis, others are carrying the torch forward with the new generation.

“Hearing their stories and reflecting on how far we’ve come, and how far we still have to go, is deeply humbling,” he added. “This is history that cannot be forgotten and these are voices that must be heard.”

The honorees were selected by John along with an advisory panel that includes Furnish, Porter, Brandi Carlile, Elton John AIDS Foundation CEO Anne Aslett, P&G’s Brent Miller, and iHeartMedia’s John Sykes.

The Elton John Impact Award was introduced in 2022 during “Can’t Cancel Pride,” a virtual benefit concert launched by iHeartMedia and P&G. Elton John was the inaugural recipient, recognized for his LGBTQ advocacy and work to combat AIDS.

Since then, the award has honored figures including Brandi Carlile and Billy Porter before expanding into the Elton John Impact Awards. Over five years, Can’t Cancel Pride has raised more than $17 million for LGBTQ nonprofits.