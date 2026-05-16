GLAA Issues Candidate Ratings Ahead of June 16 Election

GLAA has released its election-year ratings for candidates seeking office in the District.

The D.C.-based LGBTQ political advocacy organization does not endorse candidates, but rates them on a scale of -10 to +10 based on their record of pro-LGBTQ advocacy, agreement with the group’s policy positions, and responses to a comprehensive questionnaire on LGBTQ-related issues. GLAA’s policy brief is typically emailed to all candidates seeking public office in D.C.

The group’s policy positions touch on issues including D.C.’s right to self-determination and federal overreach, criminal justice, infrastructure, and access to housing, food, health care, and public benefits.

It has historically clashed with the D.C. Council and the Mayor’s Office over funding for LGBTQ community programs and proposed cuts to the District’s social safety net. Those concerns have intensified as the District struggles through a localized economic recession tied to federal workforce reductions, budget impasses, and government shutdowns.

For the mayor’s race, only three candidates were ranked. D.C. Councilmember Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) earned a +10 rating, agreeing with GLAA on all issues except decriminalizing sex work. GLAA said Lewis George’s responses were “detailed, thorough, and demonstrated the practical knowledge and understanding of an experienced policy maker,” noting that she has been a leader on many of the issues raised by the organization during her time on the Council.

Rini Sampath, a director at a cybersecurity company and federal government contractor, earned a +6.5 rating. GLAA praised her for “detailed and thorough” answers that showed “nuance and creativity in her approach to some issues.” But she did not earn full marks because she failed to describe her record in detail and did not always make clear connections between her past actions and the issues prioritized by GLAA.

Ernest Johnson, a real estate broker and notary public, earned a +4.5 rating. He agreed with GLAA on most issues, but was penalized for lacking detail in some responses and failing to connect his past record of action to issues raised in GLAA’s policy brief. Still, the organization praised him for identifying concrete policy actions he would take if elected, as well as specific ways to increase revenue to fund some of GLAA’s top priorities.

In the At-Large special election to fill the remainder of former Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie’s (I-At-Large) term, his successor and former staffer, Doni Crawford, earned a +6.5 rating. But GLAA criticized her for being largely mum about her record despite her work on policy and legislative issues in McDuffie’s office and, before that, at the D.C. Fiscal Policy Institute. She was praised for providing more substance and concrete plans on some issues, as well as identifying ways to increase revenue.

Former Councilmember Elissa Silverman, one of two candidates challenging Crawford, earned a +5.75 rating, providing longer responses to yes-or-no questions and agreeing with most of GLAA’s priorities except decriminalizing sex work. While GLAA said it was aware of her past record and positions on various issues, the organization said it expected more details about her votes and actions on issues prioritized in its policy brief.

For the open At-Large Council seat typically held by a Democrat, the top-rated candidate was D.C. Shadow U.S. Representative Oye Owolewa, who earned a +9 rating. GLAA praised Owolewa for strong answers that provided “clear examples of actions from his record that are responsive to the questions,” and demonstrated “a deep understanding of the interconnectedness of the issues in the brief and how they impact the lives of LGBTQ+ people in D.C.”

The next-highest rating went to Lisa Raymond, a former D.C. State Board of Education member who previously served as chief of staff to former Attorney General Karl Racine. Raymond earned a +7.5 rating for answers that delved deeply into her record and background and gave specific responses on policy issues where she agreed with GLAA’s preferred positions.

Dwight Davis, a former elementary and middle school principal, earned a +6.5 rating, agreeing with GLAA on all issues and providing detailed, specific policy recommendations. But he failed to demonstrate how his record of actions aligns with GLAA’s preferred policy priorities.

Dyana Forester, a labor organizer and former ANC commissioner, earned a +6 rating, demonstrating an understanding of the issues, support for GLAA’s preferred positions, and a record of working on behalf of the community. However, she did not make detailed, specific connections between her work and the issues in GLAA’s policy brief.

Fred Hill, a federal contractor and small business owner, earned a +5.5 rating, giving clear, definitive answers and providing an overview of his background to put those responses into context. GLAA’s chief criticism was that he could have provided more detail about his public service record and how it relates to the issues prioritized by the organization.

For the open Ward 1 Council seat, three candidates — Rashida Brown, Aparna Raj (who is queer), and Miguel Trinidade Deramo (who is gay) — all scored 10 on GLAA’s questionnaire, matching Lewis George’s score. Each demonstrated extensive knowledge of the issues, connected their past advocacy and activism to those issues, and identified practical policy solutions and alternatives in response to GLAA’s policy brief.

Ward 1 candidate and neighborhood activist Terry Lynch earned a +5.5 rating and agreed with GLAA on most issues. He was praised for answers GLAA characterized as “concise and passionate, thoughtful, and empathetic.” He also explained his past activism and record on various issues and demonstrated deep knowledge of some of the issues raised in the policy brief.

In the Ward 5 race, Councilmember Zachary Parker earned a +7 rating. He was criticized for providing relatively short answers, but demonstrated a meaningful record of action and drew connections between GLAA’s policy brief and his own record. Subscribe free to Metro Weekly’s digital magazine for the LGBTQ stories that matter most.

In the Ward 6 race, Councilmember Charles Allen earned a +6.75 rating, providing thoughtful, clear answers and demonstrating his experience dealing with many of the issues. Although he agreed with GLAA on most issues, some of his responses on legal issues and crime included caveats or partial answers.

In the Council Chairman race, incumbent Phil Mendelson earned a +6.5 rating. He was praised for “generally good” responses providing “concise accounts of his actions and longstanding record on both LGBTQ rights and on the issues in GLAA’s policy brief.” But he lost points for not identifying creative ways for the D.C. Council to support access to Alliance, Medicaid, or SNAP benefits in light of federal cuts.

In the attorney general race, Manuel Rivera — whose name does not appear on the ballot, meaning voters would have to write it in — earned a +4.5 rating. Throughout his responses, Rivera reportedly demonstrated compassion and dedication to D.C. communities. Although some of his responses lacked detail or could have been clearer, he agreed with GLAA on most issues except decriminalizing sex work.

Darby Hickey, GLAA’s secretary, said candidates who were not rated failed to submit questionnaire responses by the group’s deadline.