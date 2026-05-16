Capital Stonewall Democrats Endorse Lewis George in D.C. Primary

Capital Stonewall Democrats has endorsed a slate of candidates ahead of the June 16 primary election.

The local LGBTQ political club endorses candidates who receive support from at least 60% of its active members. Before endorsements are made, candidates typically complete a questionnaire and participate in public forums with LGBTQ Democratic voters.

Candidates do not have to identify as LGBTQ to receive an endorsement, but they must demonstrate a commitment to LGBTQ equality in the District.

The club endorsed Democratic Councilmember Janeese Lewis George (D-Ward 4) for mayor and Councilmember Robert White (D-At-Large) for delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

They also endorsed several incumbents, including Attorney General Brian Schwalb and D.C. Councilmembers Charles Allen (D-Ward 6), Matthew Frumin (D-Ward 3), and Zachary Parker (D-Ward 5), the Council’s sole LGBTQ member.

To replace the retiring Anita Bonds, club members backed D.C. Shadow U.S. Representative Oye Owolewa. For Brianne Nadeau’s open Ward 1 seat, no single candidate earned 60% of the vote, which would normally result in no endorsement. But because ranked-choice voting is being used this year, Capital Stonewall Democrats instead released a preferred ranking of candidates.

The club recommended that Ward 1 voters rank ANC 1B Commissioner Miguel Trinidade Deramo, who is gay, first; communications manager and tenant organizer Aparna Raj, who identifies as queer, second; Jackie Reyes Yanes, former executive director of the Mayor’s Office on Latino Affairs and the Office of Community Affairs under Mayor Muriel Bowser, third; ANC 1E Commissioner Rashida Brown, fourth; and nonprofit leader and neighborhood activist Terry Lynch, fifth.

“Our endorsements are about more than candidates in any single election. They’re about the future of D.C.,” club president Stevie McCarty said in a statement. “We’re proud to support leaders who understand that LGBTQ+ rights are not optional, who have listened and built community with our members, and who are ready to turn values into action.”

This year’s elections are particularly notable because several open-seat races are creating opportunities for new leadership. Incumbents including D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, the District’s non-voting member of Congress, and D.C. Councilmembers Anita Bonds (D-At-Large) and Brianne Nadeau (D-Ward 1) are not seeking reelection.

Additionally, Independent At-Large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie, who is running for mayor, has already resigned from his seat, triggering both a special election to fill the remainder of his term and a general election in which a non-Democrat must replace him. As a result, the Council is expected to feature several newcomers next January.

As Capital Stonewall Democrats noted in a news release, the offices on this year’s ballot — from mayor and councilmember to attorney general and congressional delegate — will shape policy and funding priorities affecting District residents. For LGBTQ people targeted by the current presidential administration, having strong allies is especially important.

“At a time when LGBTQ+ rights are under attack across the country, D.C. has a responsibility to lead,” McCarty said in a statement. “That means electing leaders who will protect our community, expand opportunity, and ensure no one is left out of the future we’re building.”

The club is encouraging voters to engage early and learn more about the candidates by consulting OutVoteDC.org, the Capital Stonewall Democrats-run website billed as “the District’s most comprehensive LGBTQ+ voter guide” for the primary election.

“Elections aren’t abstract — they’re about real outcomes in people’s lives,” McCarty said. “When we vote, we’re choosing what kind of city we want to live in. And we’re making sure our community has a voice in that decision.”