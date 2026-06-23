Family Values Charter Threatens LGBTQ Rights Across Africa

Social conservatives in Africa are pushing a charter that rejects longstanding international human rights standards and could roll back protections for women, girls, and LGBTQ people.

Participants from 20 African nations met at a conference in Ghana earlier this month to advance the latest version of the African Inter-Parliamentary “Family, Sovereignty and Values” charter. Supporters hope to secure enough backing to bring it before the African Union General Assembly next February for a vote, reports The Guardian.

The draft charter asserts that African values and culture are under attack from “foreign ideologies” and urges governments to withdraw from agreements that do not align with its principles, including the 2003 Maputo Protocol, which promotes gender equality and protects the reproductive rights of women and girls.

The charter would establish a continent-wide legal framework based on a moralistic, rather than rights-based, worldview. It claims that sexual and reproductive health and rights pose an existential threat to the African family and that policies based on those rights promote “abortion on demand.”

The draft charter also rejects comprehensive sex education, which it claims sexualizes children; asserts that gender is strictly male or female; and declares that parental rights override a child’s rights, including on matters of sexuality and discipline.

A report by the Initiative for Strategic Litigation in Africa (ILSA), a pan-African feminist initiative, argues that the charter distorts concerns about sovereignty and colonialism to justify restricting abortion and LGBTQ rights. It also identifies the influence of Western conservative Christian organizations in the charter’s language.

Writing in the Ghana-based Labari Journal, Professor Jeffrey Haynes of London Metropolitan University argues that the charter’s language reflects the influence of Western organizations, including Arizona-based Family Watch International (FWI) and the Netherlands-based Christian Council International (CCI).

FWI has supported past conferences and has been cited as an influence on Uganda’s infamous “Kill the Gays” law, a precursor to the country’s Anti-Homosexuality Act.

The group has also argued that the United Nations and Western donor nations are imposing a “radical sexual rights agenda” on Africans — a claim that mirrors the charter’s portrayal of LGBTQ identity as a Western import.

However, FWI says it neither participated in nor sponsored the recent conference in Ghana.

“The draft charter is Africa-inspired, African-initiated, and African-directed and controlled,” FWI told The Guardian in a statement. The group said it supports the charter’s restrictions on comprehensive sex education and its call for governments to use a family-centered approach when developing laws and policies.

Gilbert Mitullah, a Kenyan lawyer and board member of the Queer African Network, said the charter uses the language of “family values” and sovereignty to justify “expanded state intrusion into private life.”

Mitullah noted that the charter cites the Geneva Consensus Declaration, an anti-abortion manifesto crafted by former Trump adviser Valerie Huber. He described the charter as a “collaborative product of a transnational network, with African signatories used to give it the appearance of Indigenous provenance.”

Mitullah added: “The charter is not a continental instrument that happens to share vocabulary with Western anti-rights groups. It is a transplant.”