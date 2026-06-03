Bronx Man Indicted for 2023 Anti-Gay Assault on New York Subway

A 26-year-old Bronx man will finally stand trial for an alleged anti-gay assault committed more than two years ago, according to the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr.

Tavaughn Thompson was indicted on May 21 on two counts of third-degree assault as a hate crime and one count of second-degree aggravated harassment. He was previously arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court in February, days after his January 31 arrest.

Thompson was initially detained in connection with an unrelated incident, but police identified him as the suspect in the 2023 assault case.

According to court documents and statements made on the record, Thompson and the then-27-year-old victim were riding the same northbound A train after it departed the West 14th Street station, n New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, on December 29, 2023.

At approximately 8:35 p.m., they exited the train at the 125th Street station in Harlem. Thompson allegedly accused the victim of taking a photo of him on his phone.

Thompson allegedly punched the man several times in the face while hissing, “Delete that fucking photo of me, f***t,” according to the New York Daily News. A Good Samaritan intervened and separated the two men before Thompson fled the station near the intersection of West 125th Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Police released photos of the suspect at the time, describing him as approximately 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, and wearing a black jacket. But despite those efforts, investigators received no tips and were unable to identify him, leaving the case cold for more than two years until Thompson’s arrest in February.

“New Yorkers deserve to be safe using our transit system without fear of violence, discrimination, or harassment,” Bragg said in a statement. “As alleged, Tavaughn Thompson targeted a stranger because of their perceived sexual orientation in an unprovoked, bias-motivated attack. Our Hate Crimes Unit is committed to protecting the safety and dignity of Manhattanites by holding accountable those responsible for these harmful acts, and I urge anyone who has been a victim or witness to a hate crime to report by calling 212-335-3100.”