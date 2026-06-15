Mayor’s LGBTQ Legacy Awards Rescheduled for July 27

Mayor Muriel Bowser’s LGBTQIA+ Legacy Awards and Awardee Toast, originally scheduled for June 8 and canceled last week, has been rescheduled for Monday, July 27.

The reception, which celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month, will be held at the Dockmaster Building at The Wharf, a two-story glass waterfront event venue. Beginning at 6 p.m., the event will honor leaders, advocates, artists, and institutions that have made significant contributions to Washington’s LGBTQ community.

Those interested in attending must RSVP in advance. For more information, visit S.DC.Gov/PrideToast2026 and enter the password LEGACY2026.

Other Pride Month events sponsored by the D.C. Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs will continue as scheduled. On Wednesday, June 17, the office will host the 7th Annual District of Pride Showcase at the Lincoln Theatre, featuring live music, theatrical performances, storytelling, and community recognitions.

Doors open at 6 p.m., pre-show performances begin at 6:30 p.m., and the main program starts at 7 p.m. For more information and the official lineup, visit tinyurl.com/DOPShowcase2026.

The office will also march in the Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 20, as part of a D.C. government employee contingent. Members of the public who wish to participate should meet at 2 p.m. near the intersection of 14th and U Streets NW. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/MMBPrideParade2026.

In addition to the Capital Pride Parade, other official events organized by Capital Pride Alliance — and not affiliated with the mayor’s office — will continue as scheduled.

Those include the 17th Street Pride Block Party, from noon to 10 p.m. on June 20; the Capital Pride Family Fun Festival, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Stead Park (1625 P St. NW); and the Capital Pride Festival and Concert, from noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, along Pennsylvania Avenue NW between 3rd and 7th Streets.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit capitalpride.org.