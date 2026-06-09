Drake Von, Gay Porn Star, Charged with Domestic Violence

Drake Von, an adult content creator best known for his gay and bisexual-themed videos, was arrested on June 2 in Las Vegas for allegedly attempting to strangle a domestic partner.

Von, whose real name is Dawson Bacon, was charged with domestic battery by strangulation and coercion constituting domestic violence through the threat or use of physical force, according to court records obtained by TMZ. He also faces a misdemeanor domestic battery charge.

Von was held in a Las Vegas jail following his arrest but was reportedly released after posting a $25,246 bond.

The victim’s identity has not been released, although TMZ reports that Las Vegas police claim he tried to strangle a female partner. Police have not released further details about the alleged incident.

In video footage obtained by TMZ, a woman whose face has been blurred tells Las Vegas police that Von was on top of her and that she couldn’t breathe as she tried to get him off. She says she kicked him and broke free but claims Von snatched her cellphone during the struggle.

The woman claims Von then slammed her to the ground, refused to return her phone, and told her to get on her knees and beg if she wanted it back.

The woman says she escaped and called 911. In the video, she shows police officers bruises and scrapes on her hands and knees that she claims were sustained during the altercation. Officers photographed the injuries as part of their investigation.

Von first began filming adult content in 2018 after rising to prominence alongside his twin brother, Silas Brooks, as the “Baconator Twins.” The pair cultivated a substantial following through their adult content, social media presence, and subscription platforms like OnlyFans.

Von has since gained popularity on adult content platforms, earning eight nominations at the 2024 GayVN Awards — which honor work in the gay porn industry — and winning two categories: Favorite Twink and Favorite Cock.

The 23-year-old appeared earlier this year in an episode of the YouTube series Love Don’t Judge with his partner, Mark LAX, 42. The episode, titled “He’s Not My Father, He’s My Boyfriend,” explored the couple’s age gap and the reactions they received from the public and their online fans.

Following Von’s arrest, the gay adult content news site Str8UpGayPorn posted a video allegedly showing him in a confrontation with another person. In the clip, the person behind the camera, who appears to be holding a knife, repeatedly tells Von to “back the fuck up” and threatens to stab him if he comes closer. Von continues walking toward the camera, telling the person, “You’re not going to stab shit.”

The voice of the person behind the camera appears to be male but does not match Mark LAX’s voice from the Love Don’t Judge episode.

Von told Out that the video circulating online is a “fake video that’s old as hell [and] completely unrelated to this ‘incident,'” referring to his arrest for allegedly attacking a female partner. He also said the domestic violence charges against him “will be dropped and [the] case dismissed,” and that reports to the contrary are false.

“I’m very good mentally,” he told the magazine. “This was all a publicity stunt.”

He made a similar claim in a statement to TMZ, telling the outlet, “All allegations are false, charges will be dropped, and it was all a misunderstanding.”