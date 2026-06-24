“Femboy” Tops Pornhub’s Pride Month Searches

The term “femboy” was the most searched term during this year’s Pride Month, according to a new report from adult content website Pornhub.

The term, which refers to individuals who wholly or partly identify as male and adopt traditionally feminine characteristics in their gender expression, continues to significantly outpace other terms, including “twink,” the second most searched term.

The next eight most popular search terms were “anime,” “straight guys first time,” “pinoy,” “furry,” “big dick,” “animation,” “Asian,” and “straight.”

Looking at categories, which organize videos on Pornhub without requiring users to enter a search term, “twink” was the most viewed throughout much of the world, topping the list across most of Europe, South America, Canada, Central America, North Africa, the Middle East, and parts of Asia.

“Black” was the most popular Pornhub category in the United States and much of sub-Saharan Africa, while “big dick” topped the list in Greenland, Venezuela, the Philippines, Cuba, Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and several African nations.

“Cartoon” was the most viewed category in Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, and Malaysia. “Bareback” was the most popular category in the United Kingdom, Greece, and Bulgaria. “Japanese” topped the list in Japan, while “Asian” was the most viewed category in Laos.

Government censors in countries such as India and China have blocked Pornhub, while the website has blocked access in Australia, France, and Sweden in protest of age-verification laws it says are overly intrusive or laws criminalizing the purchase of online sexual content. Although the United Kingdom also has age-verification requirements, Pornhub included statistics from age-verified users in its report.

Looking at the demographics of Pornhub’s gay porn viewers, men and women made up nearly equal shares of viewers, with men accounting for 50.3% and women 49.7%. That continues a three-year trend in which the share of women viewing gay porn has increased, rising from 43% to nearly half of all viewers.

People ages 18 to 24 make up the largest share of Pornhub’s gay porn viewers, accounting for 31% of the total. They are followed by people ages 25 to 34 (20%), 35 to 44 (15%), 45 to 54 (13%), 55 to 64 (12%), and 65 and older (9%).

However, while people ages 65 and older make up a smaller share of viewers, they are 26.3% more likely than other age groups to watch gay porn. Viewers ages 55 to 64 are 15.6% more likely to watch gay porn, while those ages 18 to 24 are 9.5% more likely.

Meanwhile, people ages 35 to 44 are the least likely to watch gay porn, at 15.8% less likely than other age groups. Those ages 25 to 34 are 10.3% less likely to watch gay porn, while those ages 45 to 54 are 7.2% less likely.

Those statistics represent a significant shift from last year, with people ages 18 to 24 becoming more likely to watch gay porn and those ages 45 to 54 becoming less likely.

Tyler Wu was Pornhub’s most viewed gay performer this year, replacing Malik Delgaty, who fell to fourth. Ethan Lestray ranked second, followed by Legrand Wolf in third. Falcon Al, known for bisexual content, ranked fifth. The rest of the top 10 included Ryheim Shabazz, Leon and Mike, Zilv Gudel and Kai, JUICEANIME, and namao2351.

By state, “Black” topped the list among gay categories in Nevada, Louisiana, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut. “Big dick” was the most viewed in Hawaii, Delaware, Rhode Island, Vermont, and New Hampshire. “Bareback” led in California, Oregon, and Washington, while “twink” topped the list in Massachusetts, Alaska, Iowa, and Wisconsin. “Straight guys” was the most viewed in Maine and Minnesota.

Compared to the national average, Coloradans were more likely to watch the gay category “bareback,” while Ohioans favored “bear” and Alaskans were more likely to watch “chubby.” Louisiana was more likely to view the “solo male” category, Wisconsin the “college” category, Iowa “tattooed male,” and Michigan the “creampie” category.

The District of Columbia was more likely to view the “interracial” category, while “Asian” was more popular in California, “Japanese” in Hawaii, “Latino” in Nevada, and “Black” in Maryland.

The District of Columbia was also 35% more likely to watch gay porn than other jurisdictions, followed by Rhode Island at 31% and Maryland at 27%. Louisiana was the least likely to watch gay porn, at 16% below the national average, followed by Alaska (14%) and Iowa (12%).

The report also included statistics for Europe as a continent, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The full report is available here.