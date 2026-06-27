LGBTQ Organizer Assaulted with Flagpole at Pride Event

An LGBTQ organizer suffered a black eye after a man struck her in the face with a flagpole at a Pride event in Cary, North Carolina.

Sara Buxton, owner of The Night Market Company, which curates open-air markets throughout North Carolina’s Triangle region, was hosting the Alphabet Soup Pride Market at Downtown Cary Park on June 13.

In a video posted to Instagram, Buxton said the event had been successful until a shirtless man she described as an “agitator” began running through the crowd carrying an American flag on a metal flagpole.

Buxton said she asked the man to put on a shirt before re-entering the event. She alleges he responded by striking her in the face with the flagpole while hurling homophobic slurs.

Buxton said police responded to the scene, interviewed witnesses, and ultimately charged the man, 25-year-old Justin Batchelor of Cary, with misdemeanor simple assault. Court records show police issued Batchelor a citation rather than taking him into custody.

Helicia Chiang, operations manager for the LGBT Center of Raleigh, witnessed the assault while staffing the organization’s booth at the market. She told The News & Observer that Batchelor had been walking through the event carrying only his flag and wearing “very short” red shorts when Buxton approached him.

“He turns around really quick, and I didn’t hear exactly what he said to her, but he’s holding the flagpole over his right shoulder and turns on a very aggressive 180 to the point where the flagpole smacks her directly on the side of the head and knocks her glasses off,” Chiang said.

Chiang said Batchelor then began “screaming profanities,” including a threat involving a firearm, before fleeing the park. She said it was the first time she had seen a protest at a Pride event turn violent.

In a follow-up video, Buxton said she is seeking more serious charges against her attacker. In the days since the incident, she has struggled to be in large crowds, even avoiding a trip to Costco because of her unease. But she said she’s “not going to stop” speaking out in the hope that prosecutors will elevate the charges.

“I don’t think it’s normal for people to speak out after they’ve been involved in a hate crime,” she said. “That’s what it is. So, I’m here, and I’m going to continue working towards an end goal of finding some sort of justice for what happened to me. And not just to me … but people like me.”

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman told The News & Observer she has not yet reviewed Buxton’s complaint, but noted that North Carolina’s hate crime law does not cover crimes motivated by a victim’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

Federal law, however, does provide those protections, meaning federal authorities would have to bring any hate crime charges against Batchelor.

Batchelor is next scheduled to appear in court for a disposition hearing on August 13.