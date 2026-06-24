Malaysia Rebrands “LGBT” as “Deviant Culture”

The Malaysian government is following through on a pledge to replace references to LGBTQ identity with the term “budaya songsang,” which translates as “deviant culture.”

In February, Marhamah Rosli, the deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), argued that replacing “LGBT” with “budaya songsang” in public discourse and on social media would prevent online algorithms from surfacing LGBTQ content and, in turn, prevent the “normalization” of queer culture.

“The more we utter, write, or state [‘LGBT’], the more ‘pop-out’ content related to it will appear,” she said. “Without realizing it, we are promoting the culture unknowingly.”

The erasure of the term “LGBT” is part of a broader campaign by the government to scapegoat LGBTQ Malaysians while appealing to socially conservative Malay-Muslim voters ahead of the next general election.

Malaysia is socially conservative, with same-sex intimacy punishable by up to 20 years in prison, as well as caning, fines, and, in some cases, deportation. Under state Sharia law, same-sex relations are illegal for Muslims in every state and federal territory except Pahang.

Malaysia also lacks laws protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination, and there is no right to change one’s legal gender. Sharia laws also prohibit conduct such as “men impersonating women.” While the federal constitution prohibits gender-based discrimination, those protections are rarely extended to LGBTQ people in practice.

The Malaysian LGBTQ advocacy organization Justice for Sisters reported that at least 307 LGBTQ people were arrested in the country under both federal and state laws last year. Malaysian authorities have also conducted raids of organizations or events associated with LGBTQ identity. In 2023, authorities raided several Swatch stores and confiscated Rainbow-colored merchandise for allegedly promoting LGBTQ identity, before ultimately banning such products and threatening anyone who owns one with three years in prison.

The Malaysian LGBTQ advocacy group Justice for Sisters reported that at least 307 LGBTQ people were arrested under federal and state laws last year. Malaysian authorities have also raided organizations and events associated with LGBTQ identity.

In 2023, authorities raided several Swatch stores and confiscated rainbow-colored merchandise for allegedly promoting LGBTQ identity before ultimately banning such products and threatening anyone who owns them with up to three years in prison.

In July 2025, officials raided what they claimed was a “gay party,” though organizers said it was an HIV education and outreach event. In March 2026, the country’s communications ministry vowed to block access to LGBTQ dating apps such as Grindr, Growlr, and Blued.

“The term ‘budaya songsang’ dehumanizes LGBT people, fuels misinformation, and reinforces the dangerous belief that LGBT people should be ‘corrected,'” Justice for Sisters said in the statement. “It contributes directly to violence, discrimination, and violations of dignity and equality under Articles 5 and 8 of the Federal Constitution.”

Qistina Johari, a campaigner with Amnesty International Malaysia, also criticized the government’s efforts.

“We strongly condemn this appalling decision by the government,” Johari said. “When public officials label LGBTI people as ‘deviant,’ they are not upholding morality — they are legitimizing hate and discrimination against a highly vulnerable group.”