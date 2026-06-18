Muslims Told to Convert or Leave at Texas GOP Convention

A group of conservative Muslims say they were shunned and made to feel unwelcome by fellow delegates at the Republican Party of Texas Convention in Houston last weekend.

As reported by the Texas Tribune, at least four Muslim delegates attended the convention hoping to find common cause with other social conservatives, only to be met with hostility from attendees who have embraced Texas Republicans’ rhetoric about “ending” Sharia law and combating the so-called “Islamification” of Texas.

Muslims make up approximately 2% of Texas residents but have significant population clusters in Houston and the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Recently, a plan by some Muslims to create a planned community was derailed after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law banning so-called “Sharia compounds” in the state. Abbott claimed the proposed development, Epic City, northeast of Dallas, would have required residents to abide by Sharia law — the religious and moral teachings of Islam — and discriminated against non-Muslims on the basis of religion.

While those behind the planned community say they simply wanted to create a Muslim-friendly community and denied imposing a religious test on prospective residents, the proposal enraged conservatives, who pressured Texas lawmakers to pass the ban by casting Muslims, and Islam more broadly, as a threat to American society and personal freedoms. Since then, anti-Muslim sentiment and opposition to the alleged spread of “Sharia law” have mobilized many Texas conservatives.

Although the convention’s theme was party unity, the Muslim delegates did not receive a warm welcome. Throughout the weekend, they said they were told to convert to Christianity, threatened with expulsion from the event, and even told to leave the country.

On June 13, outgoing GOP chair Abraham George addressed Muslim delegates from the stage. At the time, some Republicans were attempting to expel them from the convention over their alleged ties to the Council on American-Islamic Relations, which Abbott has designated — along with the Muslim Brotherhood — as a foreign terrorist organization seeking to impose Sharia law and support terrorism worldwide.

“I would strongly advise you to leave our caucus,” George told the delegates. “There is a Democrat convention happening in a couple weeks. Join them.” That same day, Mohamed Hussein, a Muslim delegate, attended a panel hosted by the Judeo-Christian Caucus and moderated by Dr. Rick Scarborough, a former Southern Baptist pastor and president of Recover America, an organization that encourages ministers and pastors to engage in politics. Hussein, who prays multiple times a day, says he holds conservative economic and religious views and believes religion has a role to play in public life. He hoped to find common cause with members of other Abrahamic faiths but instead encountered more hostility. During the panel, speakers warned that immigrants who do not share Judeo-Christian values would erode those values and create problems for America. “You’re going to find Muslims that aren’t being antagonistic or mean, at least not publicly,” Scarborough told the crowd. “But I’ll guarantee, if they get power, they’ll cut your head off as believers of Christ.” State Sen. Bob Hall (R-Edgewood) accused Muslims of being “required by Sharia to lie” in order to “stay below the radar of being aggressive.” Hussein said he was appalled by the claims and spoke out against them, denying that Muslims have ulterior motives and arguing that Sharia law — which governs how Muslims seek to adhere to their faith in daily life — is widely misunderstood by Americans.

“When they say Sharia-free, that means Muslim-free, no practices of Islam,” Hussein told the Texas Tribune. “No one is calling for the state to implement Sharia laws.”

After the panel, Scarborough approached Hussein and told him he should either convert to Christianity or leave the country. Hussein broke down and cried in a corner. Scarborough later sat next to him, placed an arm on the back of his seat, and offered to pray with him after feeling he had pushed Hussein too far.

Similarly, Samar Halabi, the only woman at the convention wearing a hijab, said one attendee told another delegate not to sit near her. Another attendee approached Halabi and demanded that she leave the country, reducing her to tears.

Her husband, Amjad Muhtaseb, an engineer and business owner, argued that Muslims are naturally conservative and that more should join the Republican Party.

“We believe in Adam and Eve,” he said. “We don’t believe in this, multiple gender. We don’t drink. We don’t gamble. We are against pornography.”

But Muhtaseb soon found himself targeted for helping found Houston’s CAIR chapter with Mohamed Hussein’s father, Tarek Hussein. Members of the convention sought to remove both men as delegates, even changing the rules to allow the GOP’s Credentials Committee to expel delegates with ties to “terrorist organizations.”