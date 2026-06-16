Report Ranks Safest and Least Safe States for LGBTQ Residents

A new report from SafeHome.org, a home and personal security assessment firm, ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how safe they are for the LGBTQ community.

Thirteen states earned “A” grades for LGBTQ safety based on their comprehensive pro-equality laws and low rates of hate crimes against LGBTQ people. At the other end of the spectrum, six states received “F” grades due to discriminatory laws and high rates of hate crimes targeting LGBTQ people.

The rankings were based on a composite score combining a law score and a hate crime score, which were translated into a final letter grade.

To develop the law score, SafeHome.org surveyed 1,004 LGBTQ Americans about which types of laws most affect their personal safety. It then weighted categories of pro-equality and anti-equality legislation and applied those weights to each state’s laws, as tracked by the Movement Advancement Project.

Types of pro-equality legislation that were taken into account to develop a “law score” included:

Laws forbidding discrimination in employment, housing, and other areas of life.

Hate crime and criminal justice laws requiring mandatory reporting, eliminating so-called “panic” defenses, and preventing profiling.

Health and safety laws upholding LGBTQ health care rights and allowing gender-marker updates.

Laws protecting children through anti-bullying measures, conversion therapy bans, and LGBTQ-inclusive education.

Laws recognizing same-sex marriage and parental rights.

Laws that contributed to a lower score included:

Laws allowing providers to discriminate against LGBTQ patients.

Laws criminalizing HIV/AIDS nondisclosure or same-sex consensual activity.

Laws limiting nondiscrimination protections.

Laws restricting LGBTQ youth rights.

Parenting laws limiting LGBTQ people from adopting or fostering children.

Laws allowing religious-based refusals of service.

To develop the hate crime score, SafeHome.org analyzed data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program on anti-LGBTQ hate crimes. It counted reports of crimes motivated by anti-LGBTQ animus in each state, divided by rural and urban areas, and calculated incidence rates per 100,000 residents.

One notable finding from the report is that while the total number of hate crimes reported in the latest FBI data declined slightly, the number of incidents targeting LGBTQ people still surpassed 2,500 in a single year.

According to the survey, 28% of LGBTQ Americans have considered moving across state lines in search of stronger legal protections and greater safety. Sixty-one percent of LGBTQ adults have avoided public spaces due to fear of discrimination or violence.

Based on SafeHome.org’s analysis, Nevada is the safest state for LGBTQ people, with a total safety score of 95.8. It is followed by Illinois, Hawaii, Colorado, Maine, New York, Minnesota, California, Michigan, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Washington State, which rounded out the top 13 with a score of 90.5.

Fourteen states earned “B” grades for LGBTQ safety: Oregon, Delaware, Wisconsin, North Dakota, New Mexico, Maryland, Connecticut, Virginia, Vermont, Massachusetts, Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky.

Eleven states earned “C” grades: Georgia, Iowa, Nebraska, Montana, Kansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, Missouri, Ohio, Utah, and Wyoming.

Seven states earned “D” grades: Idaho, Alaska, South Dakota, Texas, Florida, Alabama, and Mississippi.

The bottom six jurisdictions — all of which earned F grades — were South Carolina, with a composite safety score of 58.3, followed by Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, the District of Columbia, and West Virginia, which ranked as the least safe state for LGBTQ people with a score of 44.7.

Looking specifically at the District of Columbia — the lone liberal jurisdiction among a group of Republican-leaning states with laws hostile to the LGBTQ community — the District ranked 50th despite having numerous pro-LGBTQ laws on the books. In its analysis, SafeHome.org noted that the District’s ranking serves as “an important reminder that good laws alone don’t guarantee safety.”

While the District ranked 10th in the nation for its laws due to strong nondiscrimination protections and the absence of any anti-equality laws, it also had the nation’s highest rate of anti-LGBTQ hate crimes, with more than six incidents per 100,000 people. Notably, the District was included in GLAAD’s 2025 tracking of more than 1,000 anti-LGBTQ incidents nationwide, including assaults, harassment, vandalism, and threats.

As SafeHome.org wrote in its analysis of D.C., “Laws create a framework for equality, but they can’t erase the hostility that LGBTQ+ people encounter in daily life.”