Trans Candidate to Appear on D.C. Ballot Under Chosen Name

USA Powerlifting has settled a lawsuit with JayCee Cooper, a transgender woman who sued in 2021 after being barred from two women’s competitions in 2018, following a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling last October that the organization discriminated against her.

Cooper was undergoing hormone therapy in 2018 to lower her testosterone levels and sought a medical exemption, as the treatment is prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Although USA Powerlifting did not have a policy on transgender competitors when Cooper applied, it soon issued a blanket ban prohibiting transgender women from competing in female-designated competitions and barring transgender men from competing if they were taking testosterone as part of their transition.