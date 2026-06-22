Female Wrestler Sues Over Alleged Assault by Trans Opponent

A Washington state high school wrestler has filed a lawsuit alleging that state and school officials placed her at risk by requiring her to compete against a transgender athlete and failed to respond adequately after she says she was sexually assaulted during the match.

The Christian legal advocacy group Alliance Defending Freedom filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington on behalf of Kallie Keeler, a 16-year-old junior varsity wrestler at Rogers High School in Puyallup, and her mother, Stephanie Brown.

The lawsuit claims that Keeler was sexually assaulted during a third-place match at a Washington Interscholastic Athletic Association girls’ wrestling tournament last December by a wrestler from an opposing team whom she later learned was transgender.

The complaint alleges that the unnamed opponent, a wrestler from Emerald Ridge High School whom the lawsuit refers to using male pronouns, “shov[ed] [their] fingers through [Keeler’s] spandex clothing, digitally penetrating her vagina, and holding the position for several seconds.” The lawsuit claims Keeler allowed herself to be pinned in order to stop the alleged assault, resulting in a fourth-place finish.

According to the lawsuit, Keeler intended to tell her mother about the alleged assault immediately after the match but was too upset to do so. At that point, a coach from another team informed Keeler and Brown that her opponent was transgender.

Brown then emailed school officials to report the alleged assault. The lawsuit alleges that the school failed to take any action, prompting Keeler’s family to withdraw her from the wrestling team a month later.

Nearly two months after receiving Brown’s complaint, on January 30, the school reported the sexual assault allegations to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office conducted a criminal investigation, interviewing Keeler and Brown and reviewing video of the match recorded by Brown from the sidelines. The sheriff’s office later referred the case to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office.

In February, the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights announced an investigation into whether state and district officials responded appropriately to the allegations and whether the district violated the rights of female athletes by allowing transgender students to compete on teams that align with their gender identity.

On June 5, several months after opening its own investigation, the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office declined to file criminal charges, stating that any potential charges against the transgender wrestler “could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.” Prosecutors cited legal precedent holding that people who voluntarily participate in sports consent to “potentially offensive contact.”

The office concluded that any offensive or harmful touching alleged by Keeler was a “direct by-product of the game,” noting that contact involving the genital or anal area is common enough in wrestling to have its own nickname — “oil checking.”

Prosecutors told KING-TV they are still investigating whether school officials failed to promptly report the alleged assault to authorities.

After prosecutors declined to bring charges, ADF filed a lawsuit against the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and Superintendent Chris Reykdal, the Puyallup School District, and several school officials.

The lawsuit alleges that those entities and officials violated Keeler’s rights under Title IX and the Fourteenth Amendment by allowing her to compete against a transgender athlete, failing to properly address her sexual assault allegations, and creating a hostile environment. It also claims officials failed to provide advance notice that Keeler would be competing against a transgender athlete, depriving her mother of the opportunity to opt her out of the match.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and asks the court to bar transgender athletes from competing against Keeler, require advance notice when she is scheduled to compete against a transgender athlete, restore any lost athletic eligibility, correct records reflecting losses to transgender competitors, and require sex discrimination and sexual harassment prevention training for relevant school employees.

As part of the lawsuit, ADF released video of the match, recorded by Brown and later posted to X by ADF President Kristen Waggoner. In the three-minute clip, Brown can be heard cheering on her daughter. At one point, the opposing wrestler’s arm appears between Keeler’s legs, and Keeler looks toward her mother and mouths something.

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According to the lawsuit, Keeler later told her mother that her opponent’s fingers were “in my coochie,” although no audio of that alleged statement appears in the video.