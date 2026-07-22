Capital Stonewall Democrats Launch “Queering the ANCs”

A new report from SafeHome.org, a home and personal security assessment firm, ranked all 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how safe they are for the LGBTQ community.

Thirteen states earned "A" grades for LGBTQ safety based on their comprehensive pro-equality laws and low rates of hate crimes against LGBTQ people. At the other end of the spectrum, six states received "F" grades due to discriminatory laws and high rates of hate crimes targeting LGBTQ people.

The rankings were based on a composite score combining a law score and a hate crime score, which were translated into a final letter grade.