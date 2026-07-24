House GOP Adds Anti-LGBTQ Riders to Funding Bill

Republicans in Congress have added six anti-LGBTQ riders to the annual State Department funding bill for fiscal year 2027.

Democrats have denounced the riders as “poison pills” that could jeopardize the bill’s passage and unfairly target LGBTQ people.

“None of these riders make our world any safer,” U.S. Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.), chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus, said in a statement. “It’s beyond shameful that the Republican majority has again tainted this vitally important bill with these poison pill riders.”

The riders align with the Trump administration’s broader efforts to restrict federal recognition of LGBTQ identities, particularly transgender identity.

One rider prohibits Pride flags from being flown or displayed at State Department facilities. Another prohibits funds appropriated for “diplomatic programs” from supporting any special envoy or representative whose position is not explicitly authorized by law. The provision appears aimed at the currently vacant post of U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons, which Republicans have called for eliminating, arguing that it promotes a progressive social agenda abroad and conflicts with traditional and religious values.

A third rider reinforces Trump’s executive orders barring federal funding from supporting diversity-focused hiring practices or diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. It also reinforces the administration’s elimination of workplace protections for LGBTQ federal contractors working with the State Department.

A fourth rider prohibits funding for any organization that provides or recommends gender-affirming health care for transgender people or that “promotes transgenderism” by acknowledging transgender identity as valid.

A fifth rider reinforces two Trump administration rules barring foreign assistance funding for organizations that recognize transgender identities or advocate for transgender nondiscrimination protections, as well as those working to combat racism, sexism, anti-LGBTQ discrimination, or other forms of bigotry abroad.

The final rider prevents the federal government from revoking grants or disciplining or firing employees for discriminating against LGBTQ people, effectively shielding federally funded organizations and employees from consequences for such discrimination.

The riders face an uncertain future in the Senate, where 60 votes would be needed to overcome a filibuster. Any differences between the House and Senate versions would have to be resolved before the funding bill could become law.

“Once again the GOP majority hijacked a critical government funding bill and added terrible riders that prohibit foreign assistance funds for organizations that acknowledge transgender people exist, enable anti-LGBTQI+ discrimination, and signal the United States’ retreat from our position on the world stage as a defender of human rights,” Takano said in his statement. “My colleagues in the Equality Caucus and I will continue fighting to prevent this bill’s anti-LGBTQI+ riders from becoming law.”