Man Faces Federal Charges for Threatening Lubbock Pride Event

A Clovis, New Mexico, man was arrested on federal charges after allegedly posting threatening comments targeting a Pride festival in nearby Lubbock, Texas.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Michael Kenneth Thompson, 44, allegedly made the threatening comments on June 27 in response to a Facebook post about Lubbock Pride Fest 2026 published by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

In response to the post, numerous Facebook users — many from West Texas and New Mexico — disparaged LGBTQ people, labeled them “mentally ill” or sinful, or called for the festival to be “burned down.”

Amid that wave of hateful comments, Thompson allegedly wrote: “soooooo whatcha saying is it’s Hunting Season” and “nothing that a little target practice can’t fix.”

Thompson also allegedly replied to another user, writing: “I don’t need help just more ammo!”

After receiving an anonymous tip, the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center identified the Facebook account and traced it to Thompson. When questioned by local law enforcement, Thompson admitted making the comments, called himself “stupid” for posting them, and said he later deleted them, according to an affidavit supporting the criminal complaint.

The FBI arrested Thompson at his Clovis home on June 28. According to court documents, he immediately speculated that he was being arrested over the Facebook posts. He also insisted he would never harm anyone and called himself a “dumbass” who was just “running his mouth.”

Thompson has been charged in federal court with interstate threatening communications. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison.

A federal magistrate found probable cause to proceed with the case. Thompson waived his right to a preliminary hearing and remains detained pending a future detention hearing.