Police Say Suspect Targeted Gay Men in 3 Shootings

Philadelphia Police are searching for a man suspected of carrying out three shootings — two of them fatal — in Philadelphia’s Hunting Park neighborhood over the past six weeks.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Jahylin Melchur, who remains at large.

Surveillance images show Melchur wearing what Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI described as “distinctive clothing.” In one image, he is seen wearing a red hooded jacket, black pants, and black sneakers. In another, he appears in a black jacket over a gray hoodie, black pants, and black sneakers.

The three shootings occurred in the same area of Hunting Park on May 29, June 20, and June 26, each between 9:30 and 11 p.m.

Police believe Melchur was riding a SEPTA Broad Street Line train.

“We know this individual seems to be preying on people in that area. So, if someone does ride SEPTA at those times, around 10 p.m., they know this individual, know where this individual may live or hang around — we’d like to know,” Philadelphia Police Department Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore told WPVI.

“The motive appears to be robbery in all these cases — at least it does in the first case,” Vanore said. “We have a witness telling us he announced the robbery, but at this point, that’s our theory.”

However, law enforcement sources told Philadelphia NBC affiliate WCAU that the victims were gay and that Melchur allegedly targeted them because of their sexual orientation.

The first shooting occurred around 9:50 p.m. on May 29 in the 1000 block of West Lycoming Street, where police say the suspect shot a 55-year-old man in the abdomen and elbow. The man survived but suffered critical injuries. He reportedly told police the gunman approached him, announced a robbery, and then opened fire.

The second shooting occurred just after 10 p.m. on June 20 near a baseball field in the 900 block of West Hunting Avenue. The victim, a 45-year-old man, was shot multiple times in the back. He was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and was pronounced dead at 10:41 p.m.

The third shooting occurred around 10:55 p.m. on June 26 in the 1200 block of West Hunting Park Avenue. Police found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the back. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:29 p.m.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating these incidents and is asking anyone with information regarding Melchur’s whereabouts to contact the unit at 215-686-3334. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the department’s Tip Line at 215-686-TIPS (8477) or through its online portal at phillypolice.com.