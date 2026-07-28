Trans Woman’s Lawsuit Over NYC Shelter Placement Can Proceed

A Manhattan Supreme Court judge has allowed a transgender woman’s discrimination lawsuit against New York City to proceed after she was allegedly barred from a women’s intake shelter.
The city had asked Judge Lyle Frank of the First Judicial District to dismiss the woman’s lawsuit, but Frank denied that motion, reports Gothamist.
In the lawsuit, the woman — identified as Jane Doe — claims she was repeatedly misgendered, sexually assaulted, and harassed during her time in the city’s shelter system.
Doe claims the city violated its own human rights law, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, when it barred her from staying in a women’s shelter — forcing her either to stay in men’s shelters or search for one of the few shelters with beds set aside for transgender and gender-nonconforming people.
In 2022, as she struggled with homelessness, Doe claims a 311 dispatcher told her she could not go to a women’s intake center until she had been on hormone replacement therapy for at least a year.
As a result, Doe was forced to spend time at the 30th Street Men’s Intake Shelter, the NAICA East Tremont Shelter, and the Second Avenue Men’s Shelter before being placed at Pam’s Place, a women’s shelter with beds set aside for transgender and gender-nonconforming people, in 2023.
At Pam’s Place, Doe claims that staff repeatedly misgendered her and that several cisgender men placed in her room sexually assaulted and harassed her. She obtained her own apartment in February 2025.
The city’s Department of Homeless Services operates all intake centers and contracts with both public and private shelter providers. Doe sued the city, alleging that her rights under the New York City Human Rights Law were violated when she was barred from women’s shelters and placed in environments where she was more likely to be physically and sexually assaulted.
In addition to compensation and legal fees, Doe is asking the court to declare that the city’s shelter assignment practices violate its human rights law. She also wants the court to bar the city from denying transgender people access to shelters that match their gender identity or requiring proof of transition-related care, and to require the city to clarify its shelter assignment policies and improve training for shelter providers on accommodating transgender people.
Current city policy does not require people seeking shelter to verify their gender identity or provide proof of hormone therapy — contrary to what Doe alleges the 311 dispatcher told her.
Neha Sharma, a spokesperson for New York City’s Department of Social Services, which oversees the Department of Homeless Services, told Gothamist the agency remains “firmly committed to strengthening systemwide protections for transgender New Yorkers while ensuring trauma-informed supports across city shelters.”
The city argued in its motion to dismiss that Doe lacked standing to bring the suit and that the existence of its nondiscrimination policies refuted her claim that she was barred from women’s shelters.
But Frank ruled that the city’s Human Rights Law prohibits “practice and conduct” and that “a policy alone is insufficient to defeat a claim under NYCHRL if the practice and conduct do not match the nondiscrimination policy.” He also found that the city can be held liable under the law for the actions of employees of organizations contracted to provide city shelter services.
The ruling allows Doe’s lawsuit to proceed, though no date has been set for the next stage of the case.
Niger's military junta has enacted a new penal code criminalizing homosexuality.
The West African nation is the latest African country to criminalize homosexuality, just months after Senegal doubled the penalty for consensual same-sex relations.
The new penal code, which took effect on June 11, punishes anyone who "commits or attempts to commit an immodest or unnatural act or practices lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans-gender, Queer, intersex, Asexual (LGBTQIA+) acts" with five to 10 years in prison and a fine. How authorities would determine what constitutes an "asexual act" remains unclear.
Gay congressional candidate Scott Wiener was confronted and pursued by a group of attendees at San Francisco's Trans March, who denounced the state senator over his support for Israel's continued existence -- as part of a two-state solution -- and his pro-housing development policies.
Video filmed on June 26 by Dimitry Yakoushkin -- who, according to his posts on X, identifies as "queer" -- shows Wiener being confronted at the annual rally for transgender rights.
"Scott, I think your legislation on trans issues, and specifically, your legislation, specifically, protecting queers on the sex offender registry (sic) is fantastic. Like, I really applaud you for that," Yakoushkin says as Wiener begins walking away from the march.
Turkish authorities have banned a cruise ship catering to American LGBTQ travelers from docking in the country's ports, citing "moral standards and family values."
The "Athens to Venice" cruise, which departs from Greece on Sunday, July 5, was scheduled to dock in the Turkish port town of Kuşadası on July 7, followed by a trip to Istanbul, according to Atlantis Events, the LGBTQ travel company that organized the trip.
But local authorities in Turkey have canceled the "event," saying the ship was chartered by groups "known for behaviors incompatible with the fabric of our society and our moral values."
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
You must be logged in to post a comment.