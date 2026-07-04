Turkey Bars Gay Cruise Ship from Docking, Citing “Moral Values”

Turkish authorities have banned a cruise ship catering to American LGBTQ travelers from docking in the country’s ports, citing “moral standards and family values.”

The “Athens to Venice” cruise, which departs from Greece on Sunday, July 5, was scheduled to dock in the Turkish port town of Kuşadası on July 7, followed by a trip to Istanbul, according to Atlantis Events, the LGBTQ travel company that organized the trip.

But local authorities in Turkey have canceled the “event,” saying the ship was chartered by groups “known for behaviors incompatible with the fabric of our society and our moral values.”

The vessel — Scarlet Lady — is owned by Richard Branson-backed Virgin Voyages. The 10-day cruise was scheduled to sail the Mediterranean, with stops in Greece and Croatia.

Approximately 1,100 of the ship’s 1,900 passengers are from the United States, Rich Campbell, president and CEO of Atlantis Events, told CNN. The remaining travelers are from the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and other countries.

“It’s pretty stunning, to be honest. I mean, the reasoning behind it is that it’s a gay group,” Campbell said of Turkey’s decision to bar the ship from docking. “It’s very concerning to me when a country decides they can pick and choose which tourists are allowed in and which are not.”

Campbell said it’s the first time in the company’s 36-year history that it has been “actively told we may not berth here because of who we are.”

But the Turkish government’s actions should not come as a surprise. President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party (Justice and Development) has adopted increasingly harsh stances on LGBTQ rights and cracked down on displays of LGBTQ visibility. Erdogan has previously vowed to combat “perverse” trends that he claims undermine the institution of the family and hinder efforts to increase birth rates.

Authorities in Turkey’s Aydin province, where Kuşadası is located, said there was “absolutely no possibility of the group in question visiting our province for an event of this nature.”

Meanwhile, officials in Istanbul said police raided a bar in the city, allegedly because an “Atlantis brochure” promoted a party there. Campbell told CNN the brochure was neither produced by nor affiliated with Atlantis Events.

“This is not a political organization,” Campbell said. “We are not there for anything except to spend money, have a good time, take tours, and be incredibly respectful to every culture we visit.”

Atlantis informed passengers on July 2 that “due to circumstances beyond our control, we have had to change the ports in our itinerary to remove both port calls to Turkey” because of Turkish authorities’ actions.

The ship will instead dock in Cairo, Egypt, and on the Greek island of Crete.

In an Instagram post, Broadway legend Patti LuPone said she is set to perform on the cruise.

“I am shocked,” the Tony Award-winning star of Evita and Company wrote. “The Atlantis cruise I am performing on next week has been banned from entering Turkey. A ship — a magnificent ship — full of gay men. And me. Denied entry to Turkey simply because of who is on board.

“I am furious, but I am sailing as the ship will make other ports of call. I am ready to perform for the wonderful men on this Atlantis cruise, who deserve so much better than this.”