Adult Content Creator Christian Styles Dies at 29

Christian Styles, an adult content creator with accounts on JustFor.Fans and OnlyFans, has died at age 29.
His family confirmed his death in an obituary, saying he died on August 20.
Born Zachary Christian Jaghab in Canton, Michigan, in January 1997, Styles was raised in the state and entered the adult entertainment industry in 2021. He built a sizable online following, with more than 1.1 million followers on X at the time of his death.
The obituary remembered Styles as a “cherished son,” “beloved brother,” and “adored uncle.” He is survived by his parents, two siblings, nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. No cause of death was listed.
A funeral service is scheduled for August 25 at an Orthodox Christian church in Livonia, Michigan, followed by a procession to the cemetery for burial.
The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover Styles’ funeral and burial expenses.
In 2023, Styles and adult film star Chris Damned won the fan-voted GayVN Award for “Favorite All-Male Creator Collab.” Styles received additional nominations the following year.
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