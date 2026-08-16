Eugene Vindman Erupts in Clash Over Anti-Trans Vote

A Black woman, who said she had been respectful and was trying to “plant a seed,” also accused Vindman of failing to listen to people’s concerns.

“If you don’t want to listen to your constituents, then we’re really just going to get another Republican,” the woman said as she walked away, according to The Advocate.

“Yeah, I don’t think so. There’s a huge difference,” Vindman replied. “You’re walking away, but I am Jewish, and I’m an immigrant, ma’am.”

The woman said she was walking away because of how Vindman had responded to constituents’ concerns. “You are showing your privilege right now,” she told him.

Vindman appeared to take offense at the woman’s remarks, but a cisgender Democratic committee member interrupted the exchange, telling him, “Congressman, you need to shut up and listen. Sometimes your constituents — you’re getting feedback right now.”

“This is me standing around here,” Vindman responded. “It’s contentious, but I came in here, and I was attacked by you, and I’m staying here to continue this conversation.”

“Shut the fuck up,” the committee member responded.

“No,” Vindman said, moving toward the man. “You can’t fucking talk to me that way.”

Vindman then walked out, shouting “no” when a constituent asked if they could ask one more question.

Vindman sent The Advocate a statement the next morning.

“I want to sincerely apologize for my actions,” he wrote. “I failed to meet my own high standards, and for that I am sorry. As a leader, I should spend more time listening and less time talking. Last night I failed to do that. I know that people in our communities are hurting, and I commit to listening to them and fighting for them.”

The confrontation comes amid a lawsuit brought by two King George Middle School students and their parents, who allege that the school’s refusal to allow the students to form a Gay-Straight Alliance club is discriminatory. Local advocates cite the dispute as an example of how LGBTQ people’s concerns are frequently dismissed and how they face additional barriers because of anti-LGBTQ animus.

The Advocate asked Vindman what he would tell LGBTQ residents involved in the local fight.

“In the short term, looking to this federal government for protection is low probability until we get a change,” Vindman said. If Democrats gain the majority after the midterm elections, he added, “we’re going to have a positive agenda that is going to look to restore the rights of these communities so everybody can be treated with dignity and respect.”

Despite the confrontation, several Democratic activists acknowledged — some begrudgingly — that Vindman’s overall record on LGBTQ rights is fairly good.

Joseph Gaborow, vice chair for membership of the LGBT+ Democrats of Virginia and secretary of the King George County Democratic Committee, provided The Advocate with a copy of a letter he sent to Vindman’s campaign in his personal capacity.

In the letter, Gaborow said he was “deeply disappointed” by Vindman’s defense of his vote for the forced outing bill and what he viewed as the congressman’s unwillingness to listen to people directly affected by it. He warned that an attitude perceived as dismissive could erode a candidate’s political support.

“This is exactly the kind of behavior that causes Democrats to become disengaged and, ultimately, stay home on Election Day,” Gaborow wrote. “They simply decide whether they feel heard, respected, and represented.”

“As of tonight, I do not know whether I can vote for Congressman Vindman’s reelection,” he added.

A transgender woman told The Advocate that trans people in the 7th Congressional District appeared to face a choice between “callous dismissal and active hatred.” She lamented that Vindman had no primary challenger who could have forced him to address LGBTQ issues.

Another trans woman noted that, despite Vindman’s actions not sitting well, she expected she would likely vote for the congressman as a matter of harm reduction, simply because the GOP is so vociferously opposed to transgender rights.

“I hate to say it,” the woman told The Advocate. “I’m still going to have to vote for him.”