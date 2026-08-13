Homophobic Texts Target 2 Florida Congressional Candidates

Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee and the Democratic nominee for Florida governor in 2018, has been arrested in Alabama on drug possession charges.

As first reported by TMZ, Baldwin County jail records show Gillum was arrested around 11:44 p.m. on July 2 in Daphne, Alabama, on charges of possessing dangerous drugs, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day.

It remains unclear what "dangerous drugs" Gillum is accused of possessing.

The 46-year-old could face up to a year in jail and a $6,000 fine if convicted of the marijuana charge, a Class A misdemeanor under Alabama law.