Big Gay Flotilla in Long Beach Floats On Despite Death Threats

Long Beach police arrested a man accused of making violent threats in the comments of a social media post promoting the Big Gay Flotilla, an annual informal gay beach party and meet-up where attendees bring pool floats and water gear to swim, sunbathe, and socialize.

The man was among several people who commented on an event flyer posted to the Instagram account of Long Beach Classic, a local news website. The AI-generated flyer promoted the “Big Gay Float Party in Long Beach,” scheduled for August 8 at Horny Corner in Belmont Shore, and depicted gay men in swimming trunks, including one wearing a rainbow-colored thong and walking into the water.

The flyer sparked outrage, with several people posting homophobic comments lamenting that the event was taking place, arguing that the beach should be reserved for families, and asserting that LGBTQ people pose a threat to children or that children should not be in the presence of LGBTQ people.

The comments also included threats of violence, with two people calling for the event to be bombed and another writing: “Immma pull up with steal and projectiles that fly is great speeds towards people with a 357. That can take a head clean off.”

Long Beach Classic removed the post on August 3, according to the Southern California LGBTQ news outlet QVoiceNews. That same day, several people contacted the Long Beach Police Department to report the threats, one of which police classified as a criminal threat.

On August 6, police arrested Richard Alexis Castillo, 26, of Garden Grove, Calif., and booked him into the Long Beach City Jail on suspicion of making criminal threats. His bail was set at $50,000. LGBTQ Nation reported that he remained in custody as of August 15.

“Seeing threats of violence on social media diminish the feeling of safety in our community,” Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish said in a statement. “We take all threats seriously and are committed to holding suspects accountable.”

Police did not disclose which comment Castillo allegedly posted.

The Big Gay Flotilla took place from noon to 5 p.m. on August 8 but was moved farther down Bay Shore Beach to avoid overcrowding from a water polo competition at Horny Corner, organizer Sal Flores told QVoiceNews.

Flores said canceling the event was never an option, arguing that LGBTQ people have a right to hold their own events in public.

“These are public spaces. These are our beaches. We are allowed to be here,” he said.

Flores, who also produces the Big Gay Picnic in Bixby Park and has hosted previous Big Gay Flotillas, told the news outlet that he had never seen this level of vitriol directed at the event.

“We’ve never had anything like those comments,” he said of the death threats. “We’ve had random BS comments from trolls and Karens, but never to this level.”

Flores later told LGBTQ Nation that attendance was lower than last year, which he attributed to press attention surrounding the threats. Those who did attend decided to enjoy themselves and not let the threats ruin their experience.

“People were just like, ‘You know what? F**k them. Let’s just belong,'” he said. “The entire point of these events is we need spaces to belong. This is ours. We’re not going to hide.”