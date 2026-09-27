Australian Ex-Cop on Trial for Murder of Ex-Boyfriend and Partner

A former Australian police officer has pleaded not guilty to murdering his ex-boyfriend and the man’s new partner, as prosecutors describe months of alleged stalking before the two men were shot in Sydney.

Prosecutors say Beau Lamarre-Condon, 31, watched the Sydney home of his former boyfriend, TV presenter Jesse Baird, before entering dressed as an Uber Eats delivery worker. He is accused of shooting Baird, 26, and Baird’s partner, Luke Davies, a 29-year-old flight attendant.

Baird cut off contact with Lamarre-Condon in November 2023. In his opening statement, prosecutor Brett Hatfield SC said Lamarre-Condon had developed an “obsessive and jealous infatuation” with Baird, and that his behavior escalated after the relationship ended.

Lamarre-Condon allegedly used a friend’s phone to send Baird a message claiming he had cancer. Prosecutors also accuse him of stalking Baird, breaking into his home and damaging his car.

Jurors were told that Lamarre-Condon sent a friend a text on February 19, 2024, the day prosecutors say Baird and Davies were killed: “I’ll try to call you tonight and update you… there’s no sign I’m doing it.”

Prosecutors say that after waiting outside for three hours, Lamarre-Condon entered Baird’s home with a key he had previously stolen and shot him in the kitchen. Davies was in a bedroom trying to call emergency services when he was shot, Hatfield told jurors. The prosecutor said Davies was killed to “eliminate him as a witness.”

Prosecutors say Lamarre-Condon tried to make the pair’s disappearance look voluntary. He allegedly sent messages from Baird’s phone to make it appear Baird was still alive, and disposed of bloodied furniture and clothing.

Defense lawyer John Stratton SC disputes that account. He told jurors Lamarre-Condon went to Baird’s home to retrieve his belongings, using a key Baird had given him. Stratton said Baird was fatally shot during a struggle over Lamarre-Condon’s police gun, and that Davies picked up the gun and fatally shot himself during a second struggle. He attributed Lamarre-Condon’s subsequent cleanup to panic.

Police found bloodied belongings in a bin in southern Sydney. Eight days after the shootings, Baird and Davies were found in surfboard bags near Bungonia, roughly 120 miles from Sydney. Lamarre-Condon had surrendered to police before their bodies were discovered.

Lamarre-Condon, who was dismissed from the New South Wales police force after being charged in February 2024, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence-related murder. He also denies a charge of aggravated break and enter stemming from an alleged August 2023 intrusion at Baird’s home, when prosecutors say his phone and wallet were stolen.

He offered to plead guilty to manslaughter, but prosecutors rejected the offer.

The double-murder trial is expected to last at least three months, with more than 100 witnesses expected to testify.