Capital Pride Chair Anna Jinkerson Resigns From Board

After four years with the Capital Pride Alliance, Anna Jinkerson is stepping down from its board of directors, which she has chaired for the past 10 months.

Jinkerson announced her departure in a September 18 letter to fellow board members, saying her resignation will take effect on September 30, 2026. The letter was obtained by Metro Weekly, and Jinkerson confirmed its authenticity.

In her letter, Jinkerson described herself as the first queer woman to serve as chair in Capital Pride’s history.

While largely expressing gratitude for her time with the organization, Jinkerson also pointed to internal divisions that made leading the board difficult.

“Stepping into leadership within a board that was and is still navigating longstanding dynamics and alliances that, at times, appeared stronger than a shared commitment to Capital Pride’s mission and future, was challenging,” she wrote.

Jinkerson said she was particularly proud of working to improve accountability and safety within the organization. She pointed to advocating for sexual harassment training for volunteer leaders and staff, supporting staff and volunteers when concerns were raised, engaging with community leaders, and helping lay the groundwork for what she called “a more sustainable future.”

She did not identify the individuals or alliances to which she referred or specify the nature of the concerns raised by staff and volunteers.

In a Saturday morning phone interview, Jinkerson told Metro Weekly that she views her departure as an opportunity to regroup following a demanding 10 months as chair.

“This is me just kind of stepping back to go forward,” she said. “I think especially after the past 10 months and all the things that have been on my shoulders, it’s just time to really step back to go forward. And I’m not leaving the community, certainly.”

Ryan Bos, executive director of the Capital Pride Alliance, said he had not expected Jinkerson to leave the board entirely.

“I did not anticipate her resigning from the board,” he told Metro Weekly.

Bos clarified that Jinkerson’s term as a board officer was scheduled to end September 30, but her term as a board member was not. Capital Pride will hold elections for its new officers in October.

Bos praised Jinkerson’s contributions during her four years on the board. She joined as the organization was rebuilding after the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently assisted with its partnership with the DC LGBTQ+ Community Center and its hosting of WorldPride in 2025.

“I am extremely appreciative of the service that Anna has given,” Bos said.

He also credited Jinkerson with supporting Capital Pride during a period of mounting political and financial pressure on nonprofit organizations, particularly those serving the LGBTQ community.

“I appreciate the support that she has provided during this extremely challenging time for the LGBTQ+ community and the work that we feel that we do that is so important in providing safe spaces for our community to gather, to be seen, and to be heard,” he said.

Bos said he expects to remain friends with Jinkerson and hopes she will continue supporting Capital Pride and the broader LGBTQ community in other ways.

Jinkerson struck a similarly positive note in her resignation letter, calling her service to the organization “an extraordinary honor.”

“As I conclude my service, I do so with pride in what we have accomplished and optimism about what lies ahead,” she wrote. “I wish Capital Pride continued success and look forward to cheering on the organization from the sidelines as it continues its important work on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community.”