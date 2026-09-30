Leon’s of Baltimore, a gay bar in Baltimore’s Mount Vernon neighborhood, and its adjacent sister bar, Leon’s Backroom, will reopen today, September 30, after abruptly closing earlier this year.
Known as Baltimore’s oldest gay bar, Leon’s has operated since the 1950s. It last opened its doors on July 15 for a special shift before temporarily closing following the death of longtime owner Ron Singer.
Before closing, the bars operated seven days a week, from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., and touted never charging a cover on their website. Leon’s and Leon’s Backroom — with entrances on Park Avenue and Chase Street — regularly hosted karaoke nights, drag shows, bingo nights, and viewing parties, and offered daily happy hour drink specials from 4 to 9 p.m.
The bars’ absence was especially felt by Mount Vernon’s LGBTQ community, which over the past decades has lost venues such as The Hippo and Grand Central. While other gay bars exist in the city, they are few and far between and largely situated outside the traditional Mount Vernon “gayborhood.”
As reported by The Baltimore Banner, Samm Singer, Ron Singer’s youngest child, inherited Leon’s with her three siblings and will run it with her husband, longtime bartender Sam Smith.
Smith said the Singer siblings had hoped to reopen the bar weeks ago, but renewing each permit proved time-consuming. He also said that he and his wife plan to purchase the bar from her siblings, although the process may take some time.
Happy hour drink prices will remain the same from 4 to 9 p.m., while prices during regular hours will increase by a dollar, according to Smith.
“I probably will tear up because it’s going to be awesome seeing everybody again,” Smith told The Banner. “It’s been a long few months.”
Step Afrika!: The Fruits of Our Labor -- Step Afrika! commemorates America's 250th anniversary with this premiere production "exploring rhythm, resilience, and the unfinished story of the American experience" through stepping, percussion, and striking visuals created in collaboration with artists Jakari Sherman, Conrad R. Kelly II, and Vusi Mdoyi (9/10-11/1, Fichandler Stage)
ATLAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
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202-399-7993
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Romeo -- A fast-paced, all-male, ages 13+ dance interpretation of Shakespeare's tragic love story, set to pop music by the likes of Rihanna, Madonna, and Måneskin, starring Tim Lewis as Romeo and Armani Colon as Julian (9/11-13, Lang Theatre)
chitra.MOVES -- Weekly movement classes for adults drawing on Chitra's diverse background in Indian Classical dance, Hip Hop, and contemporary movement, allowing students to explore, learn, and grow at their own pace (9/17-10/22, Marley Studio)
Afrocidade -- A powerhouse 10-piece ensemble of musicians, vocalists, dancers and narrators explore D.C.'s connection to Brazil's Salvador Bahia through a shared culture of music, song, dance, and stories (9/25, Lang)
Furia Flamenco Dance Company: Zambomba! -- Furia Flamenco invites audiences into an immersive holiday fiesta weaving together flamenco footwork, soulful cante, and holiday villancicos (carols), with live music by Spanish guitarist Maestro Torcuato Zamora, flamenco guitarist and singer Juan L. Romero, singers Margarita Osorio and Jorge Porta, guitarists Guillermo J. Christie and Paul Villmoare, and the TorcuArt Choir (12/19, Sprenger Theatre)
Sophie Lee, a transgender woman, was shot and killed early on September 11 in Baltimore's Barclay neighborhood.
Baltimore Police responded to a call at 1:16 a.m. and found Lee lying in the intersection of North Calvert and East 24th streets. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to NBC affiliate WBAL-TV, homicide detectives were seen knocking on doors later that morning, asking neighborhood residents for security footage or information. No arrests have been made, and police have not identified a suspect or established a motive for the killing.
"We always say that our Pride, in comparison to other Pride celebrations around us, is definitely more family-friendly, and we are always very mindful of accessibility," says Jake Trudeau, chair of Annapolis Pride. "It's just reflective of the area, and fits with what the surrounding community wants from us, too."
Beyond its family-friendly, accessible Pride celebration, Trudeau says Annapolis has warmly embraced the LGBTQ community. The city earned a perfect score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's Municipal Equality Index, which measures LGBTQ inclusion in municipal laws and policies.
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