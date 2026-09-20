MAGA Supporter Resigns from Board of Major LGBTQ Publisher

Jay Katari, a board member of equalpride, the parent company of several prominent LGBTQ publications, has resigned following reports that he had expressed support for President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

A straight man, Katari was appointed to equalpride’s board of directors by its lead investor group in late August 2026 to serve as a “strategic advisor” for “growth and innovation.”

Katari was tasked with helping the company “expand its reach,” build commercial partnerships, develop recurring revenue, and guide its transformation from a traditional media company into a platform offering “products, services, and experiences for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies,” as reported by Kevin Ortega-Rojas on the Here’s Why with Kevin Ortega-Rojas Substack.

Ortega-Rojas reported that Katari had posted photos of himself wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat, shared pro-MAGA imagery, mocked former President Joe Biden, and followed members of the Trump family and senior Trump staffers.

Katari’s Instagram bio also lists his pronouns as “dude/bro/guy/man/Jedi,” which Ortega-Rojas characterized as mocking the transgender community.

Ortega-Rojas questioned Katari’s commitment to the values espoused by equalpride’s publications. The company’s brands include The Advocate, Out, Out Traveler, Plus, Pride.com, and Them, an LGBTQ publication acquired from Condé Nast earlier this year.

Given Trump’s crackdown on LGBTQ visibility, opposition to pro-diversity policies and representation, attempted erasure of transgender identity, and his administration’s threats to label trans people “violent extremists,” Ortega-Rojas argued that equalpride should have considered whether appointing a pro-Trump board member would undermine trust in its LGBTQ publications.

Ortega-Rojas also noted that Katari’s elevation came after equalpride laid off several queer and trans journalists and editors across its publications.

As reported by The Advocate, equalpride CEO Mark Berryhill told employees in an August 31 email that he had “full confidence” in Katari, whose efforts would help the company grow and adapt to the changing media environment. Berryhill also wrote that Katari “genuinely loves what we do at equalpride and believes deeply in our mission.”

But after Ortega-Rojas published his report on September 14, editorial staff raised concerns about their publications’ credibility and demanded answers about Katari’s expanded role. Berryhill assured employees that Katari would not influence editorial decisions.

The editorial teams of The Advocate, Out, Them, Pride.com, Out Traveler, and Plus released a joint statement on social media, assuring readers that Katari had not influenced their reporting while demanding more information about his role at the company.

The next day, Berryhill announced Katari’s departure from equalpride, and Katari’s name and biography were removed from the company’s website.

“I have decided to step down from the Board of Directors of equalpride,” Katari said in a statement shared by Berryhill. “My intention was simply to volunteer my time and experience to support the incredible team and the important work they do for the LGBTQ+ community.”

Katari said his involvement was never intended “to cause disruption within a community I hold dear and deeply respect,” and wished the company continued success. He did not address the reporting about his social media activity or political beliefs.

Berryhill said Katari had been appointed under equalpride’s investment agreements, which allowed its lead investor group to name two directors without management approval. The group has since given Berryhill authority over future board appointments.

But Ortega-Rojas said questions remain about how equalpride and its board operate.

“Moving forward, how will the company ensure future board members are aligned with its mission and values? As an investor, does Jay Katari own part of EqualPride?” he wrote. “It is important that readers can trust that the people at the top of this company have their best interests — and their basic human dignity — in mind.”