Marcy Kaptur Breaks with Democrats in Anti-Trans Campaign Ads

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio), a 22-term congresswoman representing Northwest Ohio, has released two campaign ads opposing “gender ideology” ahead of the November election.

The first ad was posted to X on September 17 by Medium Buying, a Columbus-based political advertising firm, according to the Buckeye Flame, an Ohio LGBTQ news outlet.

In the ad, Kaptur seeks to counter attacks portraying her and other Democrats as too supportive of transgender rights while redirecting voters’ attention to the economy and affordability.

“We’re stuck in another unnecessary war and inflation is making everything more expensive, but my opponent won’t talk about all that,” Kaptur says, referring to her Republican challenger, former state Rep. Derek Merrin. “He’d rather lie about my record.

“Well, here’s the truth: I voted with Republicans to keep transgender ideology out of our schools, because parents know what’s best for their kids — and boys should not play in girls’ sports,” she continues. “Don’t let them change the subject. I’m Marcy Kaptur and I approve this message, because I’m focused on making your life more affordable.”

In a second ad, a 15-second spot titled “Say No,” Kaptur highlights her willingness to break with her own party.

“I’ve repeatedly said no to my own party,” she says. “No to defunding the police. No to open border policies. And no to teaching gender ideology in schools. I work for you.”

Kaptur, who first took office in 1983, has supported pro-LGBTQ legislation including the Equality Act, which would amend federal civil rights law to prohibit discrimination in employment, housing, public accommodations, and credit. She has also expressed support for marriage equality and received a “B” on Equality Ohio’s 2026 Candidate Scorecard, which evaluates candidates’ records on LGBTQ issues.

However, in May, Kaptur was one of eight Democrats to vote for a Republican-backed bill that would require public elementary and middle schools to obtain parental permission before using names or pronouns that do not align with a student’s sex assigned at birth — effectively forcing school staff to out transgender students, even when abuse is suspected.

The bill would also withhold federal funding from schools that teach concepts related to “gender ideology,” including that a person’s gender identity can differ from their sex assigned at birth.

Notably, Kaptur’s vote for the legislation was counted against her when Equality Ohio determined her grade on its 2026 Candidate Scorecard.

But some LGBTQ advocates say Kaptur risks alienating LGBTQ and liberal voters who may view her actions as “throwing transgender people under the bus” or see little reason to support a candidate whose positions on transgender issues echo those of Republicans.

At the same time, advocates warn that conceding on issues like outing transgender students to their parents or barring transgender athletes from female-designated sports teams will not earn Kaptur crossover votes from partisan Republicans, a voting bloc that has strongly supported restrictions on LGBTQ visibility.

“Targeting trans people isn’t the winning strategy some people think it is,” Dwayne Steward, CEO and executive director of Equality Ohio, told The Buckeye Flame. “Ohioans are worried about rising costs, making rent, having food on their table, seeking medical care, and that’s where real leadership should be focused. Real leadership means refusing this culture war bait, not reaching for it.”

Ramiro Sarmiento, national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign, chastised not only Kaptur but also other politicians who believe adopting anti-transgender positions will help them electorally.

“Our message to campaigns in this moment is clear: Turning on a vulnerable community is not a winning political strategy — and it’s exactly what Trump, Vance, and Musk want,” Sarmiento said in a statement to Metro Weekly. “It legitimizes their side and weakens ours. It won’t win votes. But it does harm transgender people — and it can weaken enthusiasm among an LGBTQ+ voting population that represents 12% of U.S. adults and strongly supports trans rights.”