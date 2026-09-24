Voters Penalize Gay and Trans Candidates in Politico Poll

President Donald Trump falsely claimed on Friday that American hospitals are performing "reverse surgery" on transgender people at his direction.

"ospitals now are doing reverse surgery at my order," Trump told supporters during an August 21 rally for Republican U.S. Senate candidate Darline Graham at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in South Carolina. "They're doing reverse surgery. Nobody ever heard about it."

It is unclear what Trump meant. Upon taking office last year, he issued an executive order prohibiting federal funds from being used to cover gender-affirming treatments for people under age 19.