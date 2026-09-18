New Gay Bathhouse in Thailand Bars Men Over 55

Wellmax, located in Bangkok, Thailand, bills itself as the world’s first “Saunatainment.” Its amenities include a Himalayan salt sauna, an herbal steam room, ice baths, and a darkroom area, according to Queerty. Guests face no time limit during operating hours, which extend until 1 a.m. daily.

The “Saunatainment” concept includes an “immersive room” with psychedelic wall projections and a “hall of mirrors,” as well as an interactive game. After receiving a card upon arrival, customers select an avatar that appears on a video board, where other guests can vote for them. Options include “Tall, Asian, Muscle, Bear, or Anonymous,” with colors indicating whether a participant is a top, bottom, or versatile. “Catch enough eyes and you climb — Daily, Monthly, all the way to the Yearly crown,” the Wellmax website reads.

The game has drawn criticism for appearing to rank customers by attractiveness, but Wellmax’s admission policy has generated even greater backlash: The venue’s website states that only men ages 20 to 55 may enter.

The content creator behind @the.wandering.gays highlighted the age restriction in an Instagram post. Responding to another user, he wrote: “They have a great concept but the age range is wild, I am curious how it works.”

Most of the reactions on his Instagram post were negative toward the age restrictions, although some also objected to the upvoting of visitors based on their avatars.

Most comments on the post criticized the age restriction, while some also objected to visitors being ranked through the avatar game.

“Definitely not the place to go if a person is suffering low self esteem,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Having to resort to using a fake ID again was not on my bingo card,” another user joked.

Another commenter was more blunt: “They can shove their sauna up their own arse. I say this as a fit 63-year-old who won’t be admitted due to my age.”

In response to an inquiry from Queerty about the policy, Wellmax said it designed the experience for patrons ages 20 to 55.

“It isn’t a comment on anyone outside that range, it’s a curatorial choice about atmosphere, similar to what several other venues in the region operate on,” Wellmax told the outlet. “To anyone upset by the policy: we hear it. Age policies at social venues are rarely uncontroversial, and ours will be reviewed as the business matures.”

Wellmax also said it would direct patrons over 55 to its sister venue, Maxwell Onsen, which admits guests up to age 65. According to Wellmax, that cutoff reflects guidance from Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health discouraging people over 65 from using steam rooms and saunas.

“Maxwell welcomes you warmly, with onsen [mineral-rich hot and cold pools]…steam room, sauna, and free flow of awesome Japanese food,” Wellmax told Queerty.