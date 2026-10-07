Forced Out, Left Unpaid: Transgender Troops Await Separation Pay

Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers from Secretary of War Pete Hegseth following reports that transgender service members forced out of the military under President Donald Trump’s ban have not received separation pay they are owed.

Trump implemented a more limited ban during his first term, generally requiring transgender troops to serve according to their assigned sex at birth and barring medical transition. The policy exempted certain service members already serving openly or diagnosed with gender dysphoria before it took effect.

But after returning to office last year, Trump issued an executive order aimed at removing nearly all transgender personnel from the military, reinforcing a separate order refusing to recognize transgender identity as valid. The Pentagon later declared that individuals diagnosed with, or exhibiting symptoms of, gender dysphoria “are incompatible with the high mental and physical standards necessary for military service” and would be discharged, with rare exceptions where there is a “compelling government interest” in retaining a service member.

But a recent Washington Post report found that at least 12 transgender service members dismissed under the ban had not received their full separation pay — leaving many with mounting debt and at least one homeless.

Citing the report, Democratic lawmakers wrote to Hegseth, accusing the Trump administration of abandoning and discriminating against transgender veterans.

“This is unacceptable and appears to be another broken promise by this administration to those who have served,” the letter reads. “Since the beginning of this Administration, you and President Trump have targeted transgender servicemembers — not only kicking them out of the military but also subjecting them to constant indignities along the way…

“As we fight a war in Iran that has resulted in nearly 800 troops being injured, the Pentagon continues to waste valuable time and resources on scouring through service members’ confidential medical records in order to identify transgender service members for separation.”

The lawmakers cited federal law and Pentagon policies governing separation pay, including guidance for implementing the transgender military ban. That guidance stated that “service members eligible for voluntary separation pay will be paid at a rate that is twice the amount the service member would have been eligible for involuntary separation pay” and that those involuntarily discharged under the ban “may be provided full involuntary separation pay in accordance” with the law.

The lawmakers asked Hegseth to respond by October 14 with average and median payment wait times for eligible service members in each military branch, comparing those discharged under the ban with other departing personnel. They also requested anonymized records for each eligible service member discharged under the ban, detailing amounts owed and paid, payment dates, and when any outstanding balance is expected to be paid.

“Let us be clear: we strongly oppose the underlying transgender military ban,” the lawmakers wrote. “The House of Representatives recently rejected, on a bipartisan vote, an attempt to codify this ban into law, and we hope the Courts will permanently block this ban from being carried out against any transgender person who would and could be serving but for this ban.”

“Trump’s trans military ban was cruel to begin with, but delaying the promised separation payments for trans service members is salt in the wound,” U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, chair of the Congressional Equality Caucus and one of the letter’s signatories, said in a statement. “Our service members fought for us, and that’s why we are fighting to ensure they get the pay they were promised.”