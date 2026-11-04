For These ‘Mamma Mia!’ Husbands, Love Takes Center Stage

Tony Clements is the “Swiss Army Knife of Daddies.” At least that’s how he’s known to casting directors for the national tour of Mamma Mia!, running at the National Theatre. Clements has appeared in various productions of the hit show for years and is often called upon to play one of three possible fathers of Sophie, a bride-to-be who wants her real father to give her away at her wedding. Currently, the Milwaukee native understudies all three fathers and performs in the ensemble.

Clements’ husband, Rob Hancock, a Nashville native, is also in the touring production. He portrays Harry Bright, a buttoned-up banker with a rock ‘n’ roll past and one of the potential fathers. Like Clements, he’s appeared in several productions of the show since its North American debut in 2000.

The pair met 26 years ago while doing theater in Knoxville, Tennessee. “The show closed and we moved on with our lives, but we stayed in touch,” Clements recalls. “Rob found work on a cruise ship in Alaska for six months, and that’s when I bought my first cell phone. When they would dock, he would call, and we would talk for hours at a time.”

“I called from a pay phone on a calling card to his new cell phone,” Hancock adds. “And we developed a relationship long distance. It’s very old-fashioned.”

Clements eventually flew to Vancouver to meet Hancock when his ship docked. They had their first date there and mark that day as their anniversary. Last year, they finally tied the knot.

“We talked about it off and on throughout the years but decided to make it official before they take it away from us,” Clements says.

“We wanted to protect ourselves as much as possible,” agrees Hancock. “We’re so enmeshed and wanted to make sure that everything’s very clear for our life together so no one can question it.”

Working, living, and traveling together can strain any relationship, but the two have found harmony in the arrangement.

“We each get our own hotel rooms because we have to be at the same place at the same time. That way, we don’t have to fight over getting ready,” Hancock says. “It’s like ‘Hi, I’m gonna go over to my corner for an hour or two and do my thing, and then I’ll see you in a little bit.’ It’s a healthy balance in our lives.”

Clements was initially reluctant to have a separate space but has since grown to love it. “In a lot of places there is just a small hotel room, and we each have two big suitcases. With a small hotel room and four suitcases, we would literally be on top of each other — and not in a good way!” he laughs.

Their secret to long-term happiness? “We’ll get back to you when we’ve figured it out,” Hancock says.

“I think we do still figure it out daily,” Clements adds. “When we come across little things that are frustrating for either one of us, we talk it through — we were friends before anything else. We also laugh a lot.”

The couple recognizes Mamma Mia!’s kitsch factor but remain fervent ambassadors of the ABBA gospel.

“It’s so hard to pooh-pooh — especially if you’ve been in it — because you have to ask what other job exists where you get to end the night with people standing and cheering and screaming? Sometimes it’s overwhelming,” Clements says. “Even The New York Times theater critic Ben Brantley called it ‘A hostess cupcake of a show.’”

“Why do some people get so worked up about it?” Hancock adds. “Go see the Oresteia if you need drama. We’re not doing that today.”

Mamma Mia! runs through Nov. 15 at the National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. Visit www.broadwayatthenational.com.