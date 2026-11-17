Montana House Democrats have chosen state Rep. SJ Howell as minority leader, making Howell the first nonbinary lawmaker in the nation to hold a top legislative post. The caucus also named transgender state Rep. Zooey Zephyr one of its three whips.

Democrats picked up two seats in this year’s midterms, giving them 44 in the chamber.

Howell, chosen unanimously by the caucus, will step into the role in January, when the new legislative session begins.

Before winning office in 2022, Howell was a lobbyist and advocate on women’s and LGBTQ issues and served as executive director of Montana Women Vote, an economic justice nonprofit for women, LGBTQ people, and Native American women.

“I am proud to represent the House Democratic caucus as Minority Leader and feel lucky to be part of this amazing leadership team,” Howell wrote in an Instagram post.

“We are ready to get to work in January and start passing policies to make Montana an affordable place for everyone to live and thrive,” they added.

Zephyr (D-Missoula), who was also elected in 2022, has been an outspoken advocate for transgender rights both before and since taking office.

Her elevation to caucus leadership comes three years after then-House Speaker Matt Regier barred her from speaking on the House floor when she wouldn’t apologize for a speech opposing a bill to ban gender-affirming care, such as puberty blockers and hormones, for minors.

In that speech, she said that lawmakers who supported the ban would have “blood on [their] hands,” arguing that denying access to gender-affirming care would lead youth struggling with gender dysphoria to contemplate, and possibly attempt, suicide. House Republicans subsequently voted to banish Zephyr from the House chamber for the remainder of the 2023 legislative session for refusing to apologize.

Zephyr, a university program manager, praised the new leadership team in a post on Bluesky.

“I am proud to announce that I have been elected as a Whip for the Montana House Democrats! We have an incredible leadership team, and are ready to get to work for Montana!” she wrote.