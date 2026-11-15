Roller Derby League Knocks Out Nassau’s Trans Athlete Ban

On November 4, a New York appeals court struck down Long Island’s Nassau County ban on transgender athletes, ruling that it violates state law prohibiting discrimination in public accommodations based on a person’s gender identity or expression.

The New York Civil Liberties Union (NYCLU) brought the lawsuit on behalf of the Long Island Roller Rebels, a women’s roller derby league that includes transgender players.

The ruling handed Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman his second defeat in as many days. On November 3, Blakeman, the Republican nominee for governor, lost to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul by about 20 points.

In February 2024, Blakeman signed an executive order barring athletic organizations that allow transgender women to compete on women’s teams from using more than 100 county facilities. A state judge struck down the order that May, finding that Blakeman had overstepped his authority, but the Nassau County Legislature soon passed a nearly identical ban.

The Roller Rebels challenged the legislative ban in court, seeking a preliminary injunction blocking the county from enforcing the law while the case played out. A lower court denied the request, but in October 2025, the Second Department of the Appellate Division of the State Supreme Court granted the injunction.

Based in Massapequa, New York, the league competes throughout the Northeast and practices in Nassau County facilities as well as privately owned roller rinks. Had the ban been enforced, it would have been forced either to bar transgender women from competing — conflicting with its long-held position of LGBTQ inclusivity — or to move its practices and games to private facilities or to public ones in nearby jurisdictions without a ban, such as New York City.

That injunction came just two days after Judge R. Bruce Cozzens of Nassau County Supreme Court ruled that the ban did not violate state law, calling it “narrowly tailored” because transgender athletes could still play in coed leagues — a decision the Roller Rebels appealed.

In its November 4 ruling, the appeals court found that New York’s human and civil rights laws “expressly prohibit the county from restricting access to places of public accommodation based on a person’s gender identity or expression, including whether the person identifies as transgender.”

The four-justice panel ruled that a county can’t use its local lawmaking power to override state law. “Thus, the local law’s permitting scheme conflicts with, and is invalid as preempted by, the [New York State Human Rights Law] and Civil Rights Law,” the justices wrote.

In a parallel decision, the appeals court also ruled in favor of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ legal challenge to the ban, which had been filed after the Roller Rebels sued, making the same legal arguments about the ban conflicting with, and being preempted by, state law.

The NYCLU praised the decision.

“This is an incredible victory for transgender people in New York, especially transgender women and girls in Nassau County,” Gabriella Larios, a senior staff attorney with the NYCLU, said in a statement. “With this decision, the Long Island Roller Rebels will finally be able to play in their county’s athletic facilities.”

“The Roller Rebels want trans women to know that they are welcome to join our league, and trans people belong in Nassau County,” Roller Rebels President Amanda Urena, who goes by the derby name Curly Fry, said in a statement. “We deserve the joy of playing as our authentic selves, free from discrimination. Trans athletes aren’t going anywhere.”