Spotlight: Curator Gallery Talk for “The Art of Romaine Brooks”

All summer, the Smithsonian’s American Art Museum has displayed 50 paintings and drawings from its permanent collection focused on lesbian artist Romaine Brooks, who struck an androgynous look and explored gender and sexuality in her work, something rarely done in her time. Brooks was a leading figure of an artistic counterculture of upper-class Europeans and American expatriates, many of whom were queer, and a precursor of present-day artists with works depicting cross-dressing and transgender themes. Three days before the exhibit closes, its guest curator Joe Lucchesi will lead a free tour through the exhibit and a discussion about Brooks’s lasting resonance. Thursday, Sept. 29, at 6 p.m., starting in the G Street Lobby at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, 8th and F Streets NW. Exhibit closes Oct. 2. Call 202-633-1000 or visit click here.