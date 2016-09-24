Virginia Launches New LGBT Tourism Marketing Efforts

- Features
- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Featured Partners
- Gift Shop
It has been nearly two years since Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe announced the creation of a LGBT Tourism Task Force — and now it has finally done something.
Yesterday, Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) announced the launch of its first statewide LGBT tourism marketing initiative, including a new landing page for LGBT travelers and Virginia is for Lovers PRIDE merchandise. The announcement precedes this weekend’s Virginia Pride Festival, where Virginia is for Lovers PRIDE merchandise and a signature LOVEwork will be unveiled.
“Virginia is proud to be an open and welcoming destination for every visitor attracted by our scenic mountains and beaches, as well as our world-renowned restaurants, wineries and breweries,” said Governor Terry McAuliffe. “I am pleased the Virginia Tourism Corporation has created this landing page to connect travelers with inclusive, LGBT-friendly establishments across the Commonwealth. Virginia is truly for lovers, and we hope you have an unforgettable experience visiting the greatest state in the greatest nation on Earth!”
Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!
0 comments