Cleveland woman becomes 23rd transgender person killed this year

Brandi Bledsoe has become the 23rd transgender person killed so far this year, after she was shot to death in Cleveland.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has ruled that the death of 32-year-old Bledsoe a homicide, finding that she was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest, reports the .

Bledsoe was found dead around 10 a.m. last Saturday in a driveway behind a home on Drexel Avenue, on Cleveland’s East Side.

She was wearing only underwear and had white plastic bags covering her head and both hands, according to police reports. Police also reported that Bledsoe had experienced head trauma.

A spokeswoman for the Cleveland police said Bledsoe’s death is still under investigation, and that it’s too early to consider motive for her killing.

However, the spokeswoman also said detectives would take into account Bledsoe’s transgender status as part of the investigation. No arrests have been made in the case.

Bledsoe’s death marks the fourth transgender woman to be killed in Cleveland since 2012, following the deaths of 22-year-old, Brittany Stergis, killed by a gunshot on the city’s West Side in December 2013; 52-year-old Betty Skinner, a disabled woman who died of head injuries whose death in 2013 was ruled a homicide; and 20-year-old Cemia “Ce Ce” Dove, who was stabbed 40 times and had her body thrown into a pond after a man she went on a date with found out she was transgender.

According to GLAAD, Blesdoe’s death makes her the 23rd transgender victim of violent crime this year.

GLAAD issued a statement shortly after Bledsoe’s death calling on the media to report on each transgender person murdered, and to avoid misgendering transgender people when reporting on their lives and deaths.

“In the first ten months of this year, the deaths of 23 transgender people have been reported. That’s a rate of more than two transgender people killed every month,” GLAAD’s statement reads. “This number does not include transgender people whose deaths were not reported due to misgendering in police reports, news stories, and sometimes by the victim’s family.”

