DC hosts Gay Bowl XVI this weekend!

It’s time to dust off your best pom-poms, body paint, signs and cheers, because this weekend D.C. is hosting Gay Bowl XVI, the National Gay Flag Football League’s equivalent of the Super Bowl — minus the commercials.
In addition to sneaking glimpses at eye-candy from cities as far flung as San Diego and Toronto, spectators will watch as 49 teams battle for three titles — Men’s A, Men’s B, and Women’s. Our area is sending six teams (five male, one female) to the tournament: the Generals, Admirals, Commanders, Delta Elite, Squadron, and Senators. And while Beyoncé won’t take to the field at halftime, players treat Gay Bowl just as seriously as its NFL counterpart. “My first tournament was in New York, and I remember thinking I would quit my job if I couldn’t go back to this,” says Brandon Waggoner, captain of the top-ranked Generals.
Gay Bowl weekend also offers several parties at local bars and clubs, and not just for players. Spectators can purchase a $50 fan package that grants access to all social outings, letting you skip the cover charges and take advantage of all drink specials, even if you can’t tell the difference between a quarterback and a cornerback.
“The bars will be way more filled with people from out of town expecting to experience gay D.C.,” says Waggoner. “You’ll see people you only see once or twice a year. It’s fun to play against them, but also to see them in between games and out at the events.”
Gay Bowl XVI is Oct. 7 to 9 at West Potomac Park, 900 Ohio Dr. SW, near the MLK and FDR Memorials, with games starting at 8 a.m. and going as late as 5 p.m. For a complete schedule of games and parties, or to purchase an all-access fan package, visit gaybowl.org.
