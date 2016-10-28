“F*k fags” sprayed on rainbow Equality House in Kansas

The rainbow-themed Equality House in Topeka, Kansas has been shot at and graffitied with an anti-gay slur.

The building, owned by activist group Planting Peace, is opposite the home of the notoriously anti-LGBT Westboro Baptist Church — of “God Hates Fags” fame.

Planting Peace President Arron Jackson was disturbed early Sunday morning by noises outside the house. After calling the police, he discovered the building had been shot at at least seven times, Pride flags had been torn down, and someone had sprayed “FUK FAGS” on one of the walls.

“The blatant acts of hate we experience at the Equality House mirror the acts of hate and discrimination our LGBT family experiences every day,” Jackson told The Huffington Post. “Planting Peace has seen an increase in hate mail, death threats and physical acts of vandalism and violence over the past three months. According to the FBI, the LGBT community is more likely to experience a hate crime than any other minority group.”

“The LGBT movement has made tremendous progress on all fronts,” he continued, “including legislation that protects LGBT fundamental human rights, but we still have substantial work to do to change people’s hearts and minds, which is the most important change.”

Planting Peace have become notorious for their attention-grabbing activism, including declaring Antarctica the world’s first “LGBT friendly continent” and sending a Pride flag into space.