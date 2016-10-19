Hillary Clinton shortlisted Apple CEO Tim Cook for VP

Hillary Clinton’s campaign staff considered Tim Cook — Apple’s openly gay CEO — for her vice president, according to leaked emails.

John Podesta, chairman of Clinton’s campaign, discussed a “first cut of people to consider for VP” in March, Gizmodo found. “Cheryl, Robby, Jake, Huma, Jennifer and I also did a first cut of people to consider for VP,” Podesta wrote. “I have organized names in rough food groups.”

One of those groups included prominent business leaders, including Bill and Melinda Gates, former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, and Cook.

Apple’s CEO, who came out publicly last year, has never discussed his political persuasions, though his support for gay rights and climate change efforts would align him with the Democratic Party.

Clinton’s campaign apparently met with Cook last year to discuss fundraising, with a staffer at the time advising that they “proceed cautiously,” according to Bloomberg. They added that Cook was “supportive but new to this so I think we shouldn’t come on too strong.”

He ultimately held a fundraiser for Clinton, but also held one for Republican Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

Apple hasn’t commented on the information, but it’s unlikely the world’s most valuable company would have been willing to relinquish their CEO to the campaign, had Clinton’s staff seriously considered Cook.

Still, as a hypothetical it’s interesting — Cook would have been the first openly gay VP nominee in history.