Congressional Chorus kicks off its season in a big way

Duke Ellington’s rarely performed Sacred Concert is the featured work at the first concert of this organization’s 30th season, titled “Fascinatin’ Rhythms: Celebrating Washington, D.C., in Song, Poetry and Dance.”

In addition to the main 80-member chorus, the 24-member Congressional Chamber Ensemble and a 17-piece jazz big band, the collaborative event features a cappella from Howard University’s Afro Blue and the Capital Hearings, plus swing and tap dancers from Joy of Motion Dance Center and Capitol Movement.

There will also be a solo from Boardwalk Empire tapper DeWitt Fleming Jr. The wide-ranging program also includes musical compositions by other hometown heroes including Marvin Gaye and John Philip Sousa, and poetry from former N.E.A. chair Michael Dana Joya.

Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St. NW. Tickets are $35. Call 202-347-2635 or visit congressionalchorus.org.