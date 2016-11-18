Congressional Chorus kicks off its season in a big way

Metro Weekly
It’s the first concert of Congressional Chorus’ 30th season

By on November 18, 2016

Congressional Chorus

Duke Ellington’s rarely performed Sacred Concert is the featured work at the first concert of this organization’s 30th season, titled “Fascinatin’ Rhythms: Celebrating Washington, D.C., in Song, Poetry and Dance.”

In addition to the main 80-member chorus, the 24-member Congressional Chamber Ensemble and a 17-piece jazz big band, the collaborative event features a cappella from Howard University’s Afro Blue and the Capital Hearings, plus swing and tap dancers from Joy of Motion Dance Center and Capitol Movement.

There will also be a solo from Boardwalk Empire tapper DeWitt Fleming Jr. The wide-ranging program also includes musical compositions by other hometown heroes including Marvin Gaye and John Philip Sousa, and poetry from former N.E.A. chair Michael Dana Joya.

Saturday, Nov. 19, at 7:30 p.m. Church of the Epiphany, 1317 G St. NW. Tickets are $35. Call 202-347-2635 or visit congressionalchorus.org.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
