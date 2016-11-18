Patty Larkin and Suzzy & Lucy at The Hamilton

It’s a night of close friends and family when the Cape Cod-based folk veteran Larkin is joined by another former Four Bitchin’ Babe, Suzzy Roche, who was the youngest of the Roches harmonizing folk trio.

In recent years, Roche has taken to performing with her daughter Lucy Wainwright Roche, half-sister to Rufus and Martha. Larkin tours in support of 2013’s Still Green, a collection of songs reflecting on the loss of her parents and an ill sister.

Lucy & Suzzy will sing from their new album Mud & Apples as well as their debut together, Fairytale and Myth, which won an Independent Music Award in 2014.

Sunday, Nov. 20. Doors at 6:30 p.m. The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. Tickets are $15 to $20. Call 202-787-1000 or visit thehamiltondc.com.