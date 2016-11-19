“Once” returns to DC at The National Theatre

One of those quiet, understated shows that will sneak up and surprise you, Once claimed a whopping eight Tony Awards after its 2012 debut.

Yet it’s a quietly audacious production compared to other recent Tony-winning shows, from The Book of Mormon to Hamilton. An adaptation of John Carney’s small indie film from 2007 about a struggling Irish street musician and the woman who rekindles his passion, the musical’s national touring production returns for a short run over Thanksgiving weekend.

If you need something to boost your spirits and be thankful for this year, let it be the return of this enchanting show, featuring a book by celebrated Irish playwright Enda Walsh and music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova. Their stirring folk-rock score will renew your faith in the power of music.

Friday, Nov. 25, at 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, at 2 and 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 27, at 2 and 7:30 p.m. National Theatre, 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. Tickets are $48 to $98. Call 202-628-6161 or visit thenationaldc.org.