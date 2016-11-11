Spotlight: Strathmore Museum’s Shop Around

Strathmore’s annual shopping event is one of the best and most convenient places in town for finding unique, arty holiday gift ideas.

Featured are memorabilia and merchandise from 18 museums, including the White House Historical Association, Montgomery County Historical Society, the National Geographic Museum, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, the Phillips Collection and the Supreme Court Gift Shop.

The Mansion also offers a café with food and drink available throughout the event. Thursday, Nov. 10, through Sunday, Nov. 13, beginning at 10 a.m. each day. The Mansion at Strathmore, 5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda. Tickets are $9. Call 301-581-5100 or visit strathmore.org.